The Biggest Mac And Cheese Recalls To Hit The US

Macaroni and cheese is a beloved comfort food that not only offers a nostalgic feel but also a delicious taste. Whether homemade or from a box, it offers a cheesy, comforting flavor that many turn to when in need of a quick, filling meal. However, with rising ingredient costs (some states are getting hit harder than others) and the increasing demand for convenience, many consumers opt for pre-packaged or frozen versions of the dish. This shift to pre-made mac and cheese, while convenient, has come with its own set of concerns in recent years, as numerous recalls have left shoppers questioning the safety of these products.

Advertisement

As the frequency of food recalls increases — with over 300 in 2024 alone — spanning from frozen food recalls at Aldi to some of the biggest fruit recalls in history, even your beloved macaroni and cheese products are affected. Multiple companies, ranging from gluten-free brands like Feel Good Foods to long-established names like Kraft Foods, have issued recalls for their macaroni and cheese products over the past few years. These recalls have raised concerns over the safety of widely consumed products, making consumers wonder which brands are safe. Here are some of the biggest mac and cheese recalls that have hit the United States.