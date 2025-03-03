The Biggest Mac And Cheese Recalls To Hit The US
Macaroni and cheese is a beloved comfort food that not only offers a nostalgic feel but also a delicious taste. Whether homemade or from a box, it offers a cheesy, comforting flavor that many turn to when in need of a quick, filling meal. However, with rising ingredient costs (some states are getting hit harder than others) and the increasing demand for convenience, many consumers opt for pre-packaged or frozen versions of the dish. This shift to pre-made mac and cheese, while convenient, has come with its own set of concerns in recent years, as numerous recalls have left shoppers questioning the safety of these products.
As the frequency of food recalls increases — with over 300 in 2024 alone — spanning from frozen food recalls at Aldi to some of the biggest fruit recalls in history, even your beloved macaroni and cheese products are affected. Multiple companies, ranging from gluten-free brands like Feel Good Foods to long-established names like Kraft Foods, have issued recalls for their macaroni and cheese products over the past few years. These recalls have raised concerns over the safety of widely consumed products, making consumers wonder which brands are safe. Here are some of the biggest mac and cheese recalls that have hit the United States.
Feel Good Foods (2025)
Feel Good Foods, a certified gluten-free company known for offering classic comfort foods to those with dietary restrictions, became the victim of a food safety issue on February 5, 2025. The company issued a recall for its Three Cheese Mac & Cheese Bites due to the "possible presence of small pieces of metals," according to Wegmans. The affected products were sold at popular retailers, including Whole Foods and Target, with a best by date of June 19 and June 20, 2026. The contamination was a result of the manufacturing process, which can sometimes lead to metallic shavings mixing with the food products.
According to the National Library of Medicine (NIH), "The toxic metal content of foods is influenced by many factors ranging from environmental conditions during growth to post-harvest handling, processing, preparation and cooking techniques." Although we aren't sure what exactly caused this recall, it's no laughing matter. "Metals used in food processing equipment or food packaging material may contribute to food contamination," the NIH adds. Indeed, these metals can include anything from lead to arsenic. While this issue may seem isolated, it highlights the ongoing risks consumers face with pre-packaged food items and quality control.
Reser's Fine Foods (2024)
Known for its range of refrigerated foods, including macaroni and cheese, Reser's Fine Foods found itself caught up in a recall due to temperature-related concerns in 2024. The company recalled two items, its American Classic Mac & Cheese and its American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar, after discovering that temperature issues during transport transpired, resulting in potential spoilage. This recall extended to other refrigerated items as well, such as pasta and egg salads. In a statement given to FOX Business, a spokesperson from Reser's Fine Foods clarified that "this issue was isolated to one truck load of product delivered to one distributor location."
As it turns out, that one distributor sent these foods to California, Illinois, Minnesota, and the Dakotas. However, the outlet reported that major grocery retailers like Safeway, Stop & Shop, and Walmart were not affected by the recall. Reser's has had a history of recalls, such as an earlier incident that same year in which their Aldi Deli Macaroni Salad was pulled from 15 states due to incorrect labeling, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Despite these setbacks, the company has remained in business for over 75 years.
Kraft Foods (2015)
One of the most iconic brands in the world of macaroni and cheese, Kraft Foods has not been immune to recalls either. Known for its trademark blue box, a staple for childhood meals since the 1950s, Kraft's Original Macaroni & Cheese was recalled in 2015 due to concerns over potential metal contamination. The recall affected both single-pack boxes and multi-pack versions of the classic flavor, with products distributed not only across the U.S. but also in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and select South American countries. According to Kraft Foods Group, over 240,000 cases were recalled as a precautionary measure.
Unfortunately for the brand, that wasn't the only recall in the last decade, nor were they limited to simply mac and cheese. In 2023, the company voluntarily recalled more than 83,000 cases of Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices after a machine malfunction caused improper wrapping, creating a choking hazard. Despite these challenges, Kraft remains a household name for millions of households across the United States. Whatever you do, just don't buy Kraft mac and cheese from the Dollar Tree.
Whole Foods (2020)
Whole Foods, known for its high-quality, natural products, was involved in a recall of its own, in this case due to mislabeled packaging. In 2020, the company recalled its prepared macaroni and cheese from various states after discovering that the product contained eggs, an ingredient not listed on the packaging. While the chain's mac and cheese wasn't the only food item affected, both the packaged and chef's case variations were temporarily removed. This mislabeling posed a potential risk to consumers with egg allergies, although, thankfully, no allergic reactions were reported. According to an official statement by the FDA, the affected stores were located along the East Coast, particularly in New Jersey, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
While food recalls are an unfortunate reality, they serve as a reminder to consumers to be vigilant about the products we purchase. So, whether you're buying boxed mac and cheese, premade frozen meals, or ingredients for homemade dishes, it is essential to stay informed about the safety and food processing standards of the brands you trust.