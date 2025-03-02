Spanish Tortilla-Inspired Quiche With Hashbrown Crust Recipe

By Kara Barrett and Mashed Staff
Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hashbrown crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

Comfort food comes in many forms, but potatoes seem to make a regular appearance across the board. Whether they're fried, baked, or mashed, something about potatoes just hits the spot, and the only thing better might be when they're combined with two other comfort food favorites: eggs and cheese. Mashed recipe developer Kara Barrett takes inspiration from a classic Spanish dish with her Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust. It has all the makings of a hearty, filling meal, and offers the perfect counterpart to your favorite sides, no matter what time of the day you serve it.

"Inspired by the Spanish tortilla, also known as tortilla de patatas, this dish leans heavily on the combination of potatoes and eggs," Barrett shares. Simple ingredients come together into something far greater than the sum of their parts. As she explains, "This particular version, which incorporates a generous amount of white cheddar, was inspired by a cheesy Spanish tortilla that is served in a food stall in Buenos Aires' Central Market. It was featured on Netflix's 'Street Food Latin America.'" It's hard to beat the savory blend of potatoes, eggs, and cheese, and Barrett describes, "The result is a warm slice of potato-y heaven that works well as a breakfast dish or a comforting dinner."

Gather the ingredients for this Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hashbrown crust

ingredients for Spanish tortilla inspired quiche with hashbrown crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

For this recipe, you'll need shredded hash browns (thawed), kosher salt, black pepper, unsalted butter (melted), nutmeg, eggs, heavy whipping cream, and shredded white cheddar cheese.

Step 1: Combine hash browns with seasonings, butter, and egg

hash browns in bowl with egg, seasonings, and butter Kara Barrett/Mashed

In a mixing bowl, combine the hash browns with salt, black pepper, melted butter, ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg, and 1 egg.

Step 2: Mix

hash browns in bowl mixed with egg, seasonings, and butter Kara Barrett/Mashed

Mix until well combined.

Step 3: Preheat oven

oven temperature setting display Kara Barrett/Mashed

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Step 4: Press hash browns into pan

pressing hash browns in parchment paper-lined pan Kara Barrett/Mashed

In a parchment-lined 9-inch springform cake pan or deep oven-safe skillet, add about ¾ of the hash brown mixture and use your fingers to form a hash brown crust, filling in any gaps. Press firmly.

Step 5: Bake

hash browns in parchment paper-lined pan Kara Barrett/Mashed

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

Step 6: Add hash browns to skillet

cooking hash browns in skillet Kara Barrett/Mashed

Add the remaining ¼ hash browns to a skillet.

Step 7: Cook

browned hash browns cooking in skillet Kara Barrett/Mashed

Cook until nicely toasted.

Step 8: Combine eggs, spice, and cream

eggs and cream in bowl with whisk Kara Barrett/Mashed

In a small mixing bowl, combine the remaining eggs, nutmeg, and cream.

Step 9: Whisk

whisking eggs and cream in bowl Kara Barrett/Mashed

Whisk until well combined.

Step 10: Top crust with cheese

adding shredded cheese to hash brown crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

Add 1 cup of shredded cheddar to the par-baked crust.

Step 11: Spread it out

spreading cheese on hash brown crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

Spread in an even layer.

Step 12: Lower heat

oven temperature setting display Kara Barrett/Mashed

Reduce the oven to 350 F.

Step 13: Place cooked hash browns on top

spreading cooked hash browns on crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

Top with the cooked hash browns in an even layer.

Step 14: Add cheese

cheese sprinkled on hash brown crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

Top with the most of the remaining cheese in an even layer.

Step 15: Add egg mixture and cheese on top

egg mixture and cheese over hash brown crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

Pour the egg mixture over the filling, top with a handful of cheese, and bake for 45 minutes.

Step 16: Serve

baked Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust Kara Barrett/Mashed

Serve warm or at room temperature.

Spanish Tortilla-Inspired Quiche With Hashbrown Crust Recipe

Inspired by a Spanish tortilla, this quiche combines crispy hash browns, creamy custard, and 2 kinds of cheese as the perfect comfort food for brunch or dinner.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
1.17
hours
servings
8
Servings
Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust
Total time: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Ingredients

  • 8 cups shredded hash browns, thawed
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • 8 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg, divided
  • 4 eggs, divided
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese, divided

Directions

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 762
Total Fat 53.3 g
Saturated Fat 23.0 g
Trans Fat 0.4 g
Cholesterol 172.1 mg
Total Carbohydrates 56.9 g
Dietary Fiber 5.1 g
Total Sugars 3.4 g
Sodium 758.2 mg
Protein 14.9 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
How can I customize this dish?

Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust with slice Kara Barrett/Mashed

When it comes to personalizing this Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche, Barrett says, "You have lots of options." There are a few elements to play with, from the texture to the flavors. Starting with the former, she suggests, "Add more custard and fewer potatoes in the filling for a more traditional quiche-style dish." This would make the center creamier and a little bit more tender, which gives it a welcome lightness to pair with the crisy potato crust. 

As for the contents, Barrett recommends sauteed onions to lean into the classic Spanish tortilla that inspired this dish. "There's also room to experiment with your favorite cheese," she notes, adding, "I chose a white cheddar for its sharpness and tang. Any good melting cheese should work." For a milder taste try mozzarella or provolone, or amp up the flavor with Fontina or Gruyère. "You could also incorporate hot sauce for a spicier version," Barrett adds — and nothing's stopping you from stirring minced jalapeños into the custard either.

What can I serve with this dish?

Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust with slice cut out Kara Barrett/Mashed

Thanks to the easy-to-pair components that make up this recipe (namely potatoes, eggs, and cheese), there are plenty of directions to take when serving your Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche. The main question is whether you're serving this for brunch, lunch, or dinner. If you're going for a lazy weekend brunch vibe, Barrett suggests, "Add a light wine and make this dish the centerpiece of a casual brunch." Keep it Spanish by serving chilled Cava, white wines made with albariño or verdejo grapes, or even a tempranillo-based rosé. Complement your meal with a fruit salad and you'll feel satiated and ready for ... a nap.

Meanwhile, if this quiche is meant for lunch or dinner, Barrett recommends, "Serve a light salad or some seasonal roasted veggies." A tangy dressing helps cut through the creamy main, while roasted vegetables round it out with all the nutrients you need for a balanced meal. If you want to lean into the Spanish theme, you could serve this with a selection of light Spanish tapas. And as a nod to Argentinian influence on the dish, offset all the mild comforting flavors by serving it with a side of bright zesty chimichurri sauce.

