Spanish Tortilla-Inspired Quiche With Hashbrown Crust Recipe
Comfort food comes in many forms, but potatoes seem to make a regular appearance across the board. Whether they're fried, baked, or mashed, something about potatoes just hits the spot, and the only thing better might be when they're combined with two other comfort food favorites: eggs and cheese. Mashed recipe developer Kara Barrett takes inspiration from a classic Spanish dish with her Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust. It has all the makings of a hearty, filling meal, and offers the perfect counterpart to your favorite sides, no matter what time of the day you serve it.
"Inspired by the Spanish tortilla, also known as tortilla de patatas, this dish leans heavily on the combination of potatoes and eggs," Barrett shares. Simple ingredients come together into something far greater than the sum of their parts. As she explains, "This particular version, which incorporates a generous amount of white cheddar, was inspired by a cheesy Spanish tortilla that is served in a food stall in Buenos Aires' Central Market. It was featured on Netflix's 'Street Food Latin America.'" It's hard to beat the savory blend of potatoes, eggs, and cheese, and Barrett describes, "The result is a warm slice of potato-y heaven that works well as a breakfast dish or a comforting dinner."
Gather the ingredients for this Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hashbrown crust
For this recipe, you'll need shredded hash browns (thawed), kosher salt, black pepper, unsalted butter (melted), nutmeg, eggs, heavy whipping cream, and shredded white cheddar cheese.
Step 1: Combine hash browns with seasonings, butter, and egg
In a mixing bowl, combine the hash browns with salt, black pepper, melted butter, ¼ teaspoon of nutmeg, and 1 egg.
Step 2: Mix
Mix until well combined.
Step 3: Preheat oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Step 4: Press hash browns into pan
In a parchment-lined 9-inch springform cake pan or deep oven-safe skillet, add about ¾ of the hash brown mixture and use your fingers to form a hash brown crust, filling in any gaps. Press firmly.
Step 5: Bake
Bake for 25-30 minutes.
Step 6: Add hash browns to skillet
Add the remaining ¼ hash browns to a skillet.
Step 7: Cook
Cook until nicely toasted.
Step 8: Combine eggs, spice, and cream
In a small mixing bowl, combine the remaining eggs, nutmeg, and cream.
Step 9: Whisk
Whisk until well combined.
Step 10: Top crust with cheese
Add 1 cup of shredded cheddar to the par-baked crust.
Step 11: Spread it out
Spread in an even layer.
Step 12: Lower heat
Reduce the oven to 350 F.
Step 13: Place cooked hash browns on top
Top with the cooked hash browns in an even layer.
Step 14: Add cheese
Top with the most of the remaining cheese in an even layer.
Step 15: Add egg mixture and cheese on top
Pour the egg mixture over the filling, top with a handful of cheese, and bake for 45 minutes.
Step 16: Serve
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|762
|Total Fat
|53.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|23.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.4 g
|Cholesterol
|172.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|56.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.1 g
|Total Sugars
|3.4 g
|Sodium
|758.2 mg
|Protein
|14.9 g
How can I customize this dish?
When it comes to personalizing this Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche, Barrett says, "You have lots of options." There are a few elements to play with, from the texture to the flavors. Starting with the former, she suggests, "Add more custard and fewer potatoes in the filling for a more traditional quiche-style dish." This would make the center creamier and a little bit more tender, which gives it a welcome lightness to pair with the crisy potato crust.
As for the contents, Barrett recommends sauteed onions to lean into the classic Spanish tortilla that inspired this dish. "There's also room to experiment with your favorite cheese," she notes, adding, "I chose a white cheddar for its sharpness and tang. Any good melting cheese should work." For a milder taste try mozzarella or provolone, or amp up the flavor with Fontina or Gruyère. "You could also incorporate hot sauce for a spicier version," Barrett adds — and nothing's stopping you from stirring minced jalapeños into the custard either.
What can I serve with this dish?
Thanks to the easy-to-pair components that make up this recipe (namely potatoes, eggs, and cheese), there are plenty of directions to take when serving your Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche. The main question is whether you're serving this for brunch, lunch, or dinner. If you're going for a lazy weekend brunch vibe, Barrett suggests, "Add a light wine and make this dish the centerpiece of a casual brunch." Keep it Spanish by serving chilled Cava, white wines made with albariño or verdejo grapes, or even a tempranillo-based rosé. Complement your meal with a fruit salad and you'll feel satiated and ready for ... a nap.
Meanwhile, if this quiche is meant for lunch or dinner, Barrett recommends, "Serve a light salad or some seasonal roasted veggies." A tangy dressing helps cut through the creamy main, while roasted vegetables round it out with all the nutrients you need for a balanced meal. If you want to lean into the Spanish theme, you could serve this with a selection of light Spanish tapas. And as a nod to Argentinian influence on the dish, offset all the mild comforting flavors by serving it with a side of bright zesty chimichurri sauce.