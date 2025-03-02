Spanish Tortilla-Inspired Quiche With Hashbrown Crust Recipe

Comfort food comes in many forms, but potatoes seem to make a regular appearance across the board. Whether they're fried, baked, or mashed, something about potatoes just hits the spot, and the only thing better might be when they're combined with two other comfort food favorites: eggs and cheese. Mashed recipe developer Kara Barrett takes inspiration from a classic Spanish dish with her Spanish tortilla-inspired quiche with hash brown crust. It has all the makings of a hearty, filling meal, and offers the perfect counterpart to your favorite sides, no matter what time of the day you serve it.

"Inspired by the Spanish tortilla, also known as tortilla de patatas, this dish leans heavily on the combination of potatoes and eggs," Barrett shares. Simple ingredients come together into something far greater than the sum of their parts. As she explains, "This particular version, which incorporates a generous amount of white cheddar, was inspired by a cheesy Spanish tortilla that is served in a food stall in Buenos Aires' Central Market. It was featured on Netflix's 'Street Food Latin America.'" It's hard to beat the savory blend of potatoes, eggs, and cheese, and Barrett describes, "The result is a warm slice of potato-y heaven that works well as a breakfast dish or a comforting dinner."