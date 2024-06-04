14 Ways To Upgrade Frozen Hash Browns

Frozen hash browns are such a great freezer staple to have on hand and perfect for when you want an easy breakfast side dish or a snack. But let's be honest — they can be a bit boring. After all, they're just shredded or diced potatoes. You may find frozen hash brown brands that include ingredients like onions or peppers in the mix, but that doesn't exactly make them a gourmet meal. Fortunately, there are numerous ways you can jazz up the potatoes to make them more exciting.

One thing that frozen hash browns have going for them is their versatility. The neutral flavor profile means they pair well with pretty much any ingredients you want to combine them with. Plus, the texture changes depending on how you cook them, so they can add crispiness, creaminess, or bulk to a wide range of dishes. If you're looking for ways to upgrade your frozen hash browns, consider creating some of these dishes. You may just discover that you've been making hash browns wrong all this time.