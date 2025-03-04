10 Mistakes That Can Ruin A Turkey Burger, According To Chefs
Turkey burgers are the unsung heroes of lunch or dinner time. Whether you are trying to be health conscious or just wanting to branch out from the traditional beef or chicken burgers, turkey burgers are a delicious option. "When comparing turkey meat to beef, the main advantage of turkey is that it contains significantly less saturated fat making turkey meat a healthier option, while beef may offer a richer flavor," said Thomas Odermatt, CEO of Butcher's Bone Broth, adding that turkey is often considered an option for those on weight loss journeys due to its lower calorie content.
While you may think that all burgers are one and the same, there are some big differences when it comes to preparing, seasoning and cooking your burger made out of ground turkey. We spoke with chefs and cooking experts to find out how to avoid making some key mistakes with your turkey burger. We also got some tips on how to make the tastiest turkey burger that will impress even the biggest burger snobs.
Overworking the meat
The first step in making any burger is working with your meat, and experts say a light hand during preparation is key to a tender turkey burger. "When shaping turkey burgers, handle the meat gently and don't compact it too much," said Chef Dennis Littley of Ask Chef Dennis. "This helps keep them tender." Overworking the meat means there is a risk of overhandling, which in turn heats up the ground turkey thanks to the temperature of your hands. "Body heat will warm the meat, so handling it as little as possible while mixing in additions is key," said Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence. "A spoon can alleviate this, but I prefer to use gloved hands to get a feel for the mixture and quickly form my patties."
If you're feeling ambitious and considering grinding your own turkey meat, Thomas Odermatt says you should probably leave it to the butchers, calling it an act of time and temperature. "It is important that you work the meat quickly (forming and pressing) so the meat never gets warm," he said. "I use a kitchen bowl with crushed ice and put a second bowl with the meat right above the ice to keep the turkey meat cold at all times while I am working on the recipe."
Forming patties incorrectly
While all patties may look similar in size (especially when sandwiched between buns), there are some slight differences to note when making turkey burgers. The leaner ground turkey has less fat content than ground beef. Thomas Odermatt recommends a 93% lean/7% fat packed ground turkey mixture for a moist texture. To avoid drying out, he recommends trying a different strategy to form your turkey burger patties than you normally would for beef patties. "My technique is to shape the turkey meat into oval/round balls, pressing with both hands to get the meat to stick together and form it into a Kofta," Odermatt said, calling his Kofta Kebab his all-time favorite ground turkey recipe. "This technique allows the meat to remain more juicy – when nicely browned and rested, the meat will be more juicy from the shape alone."
Dennis Littley says one of the most common mistakes in making burgers is making the patties too thin, causing them to dry out faster than the beef counterpart would. Instead, he recommends forming the patties, "slightly larger and thicker in the center since turkey doesn't shrink as much as beef when cooking."
Using too little seasoning
Turkey burgers have the health benefits of lesser fat content, but that also means it has a milder flavor than its beef counterpart. That's where your seasoning of choice is particularly important to complement the meat, according to Ashley Lonsdale. "I like adding finely diced shallots, chopped herbs like dill and cilantro, and minced garlic. Think about your favorite flavors and experiment," she said. "Spices like cumin and coriander add warmth and nod to the aroma of curry. Smoked paprika can add depth and a smoky note, which is helpful if you're skipping the grill!"
Dennis Littley echoed the importance of bolder seasoning choices like garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, Worcestershire sauce, and a pinch of cayenne. "Herbs like parsley, oregano, or cilantro can also add a fresh element, depending on what flavor profile you're going for," he added. "A little grated Parmesan or Dijon mustard can also add depth without overpowering the turkey.” However, there is a timing element to consider along with the actual seasoning choice in order to yield the best results for your turkey burger. "Salt will make them dry if used too early in the mixture, so add that towards the end," said cookbook author and recipe developer Brian Theis of The Infinite Feast cookbook and blog.
Not adding extra moisture
Experts have warned about turkey burgers potentially being more dry than beef due to the lesser fat content. But the good news is that you can add ingredients to increase the moisture and keep your turkey burgers from drying out. "Since turkey is leaner, adding ingredients like grated onion, a bit of olive oil, Greek yogurt, or even finely chopped mushrooms can help lock in juiciness," said Dennis Littley. "Some people use breadcrumbs or an egg to bind the patties, but that's not always necessary if you mix in a moisture-retaining ingredient.”
Ashley Lonsdale said she prefers introducing ingredients like grated vegetables that have inherent moisture to keep things juicy. However, Brian Theis warns against adding too much moisture too early in your burger preparation so you don't end up with a soggy, mushy mess. "Do not add anything that will make them too damp though, in advance," he said. "BBQ sauce for example should be brushed on once they firm up and can handle the moisture."
Your burgers are crumbling while cooking
You can think that you have made the perfect patty on your plate, only to get your burgers on the grill and have them start to crumble. This crumbling occurrence is more common with turkey burgers than beef due to a lack of moisture. However, you don't need to worry too much. Making a slight adjustment by adding a binder like eggs and breadcrumbs can keep those patties from losing their texture. "To make your burgers firmer, and easier to grill, you could add a bit of panko crumbs to the meat, possibly onion (finely minced, or dried as well), chopped scallion, rosemary, or even a bit of ground beef or bacon if you really want to get jiggy with it," said Brian Theis.
The addition of one egg can provide moisture, structure and a little fat (which turkey meat can be lacking). Just around a ½ cup of homemade, store bought or panko breadcrumbs per pound of meat can keep the mixture from binding too tightly, and when combined with the eggs leads to a tender turkey burger that is still in-tact after going on the grill.
Utilizing the wrong cooking technique
Now that you have your patties made, it's time to cook them. "Cooking technique is everything when it comes to turkey burgers," said Dennis Littley. Our experts were in agreement that grilling over an open fire is the ideal cooking method for the best results. "Grilling or pan frying over a high heat will get a nice color and flavor on the outside without drying things out inside," said Ashley Lonsdale, adding that you want to be sure to use plenty of cooking fat to prevent sticking.
If you opt for the grill, Dennis Littley suggests oiling the grill grates well and cooking your burgers over medium heat instead of high. "Pan-searing with a little oil helps create a flavorful crust, while baking at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until they reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit keeps them juicy," he added. While Thomas Odermatt said he believes there is no right or wrong way to cook turkey burgers, he does not prefer using an oven, because, "when the meat cooks slowly it tends to stick together from the higher protein being slowly activated and ceded to a gummy texture."
Cooking at too high or too low heat levels
Whether you decide to cook your turkey burgers on the grill or in the pan, our experts said you want to avoid overcooking. "Turkey is lean and prone to taking on a dry texture if overcooked. If you're unsure, keep an instant-read thermometer nearby," said Ashley Lonsdale. That means you want to avoid high heat to prevent your patties from drying out. You also run the risk of scorching your burgers by grilling directly on an open flame, so keep a careful eye. "Grill turkey burgers over direct heat on each side until the outside has decent grill marks and the inside is cooked through," Lonsdale said.
On the other hand, you don't want your heat source to be too low. Your turkey burgers need to be cooked through for food safety reasons to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Like most meats, burgers will continue cooking after being taken off the grill, so you can cook them to the internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit and allow them to rest to for a few minutes to ensure they make it to 165 degrees. Lower heat can also affect the look of your burger. "Steaming a turkey burger or cooking it over low heat — while not the worst way to prepare it — will not allow the outside to brown and obtain that extra layer of savory flavor," Lonsdale said.
Pressing down on burgers
Many of us are guilty of flattening our burgers on the grill with spatula in hand to speed up the cooking process. But while this is a common habit to see at a grill, experts say pressing down on burgers is a big no-no. "Avoid pressing down on the burgers while they cook," said Dennis Littley. "This squeezes out the natural juices and leads to a dry burger.” Leaner meats like turkey burgers in particular need to keep that moisture and flavor in, so just use that spatula for flipping and not for pressing.
Another reason to not press down on your burger is that it can increase the likeliness that your patty will stick to the grill grates, making it difficult to flip. A patty stuck to a grill means it likely won't make it to your plate, which would be a big disappointment after all the preparation and result in a big grill cleanup. However, the exception to not pressing down on your burger is if you are making a smashburger. These burgers are flattened or smashed in the first 30 seconds before the fat has rendered to give a crisp patty that's still packed with flavor.
Choosing the wrong bread
A key ingredient for a delicious burger is the right vessel. A simple bun will do, but you can elevate your dining experience by selecting a specialty bread. Our experts spoke highly of the brioche bun. Known for its rich and fluffy pillow-like texture with a light sweetness, a brioche roll is technically a cross between bread and cake, making it a decadent addition to your burger. "A brioche or whole wheat bun adds a little extra texture," said Dennis Littley. The texture can also prevent a soggy bun situation, which is no fun.
But if you're trying to keep your turkey burger low-carb, Brian Theis suggests a "bun-less" option and serve it with a Mediterranean salad. Thomas Odermatt also praised the turkey burger's versatility to go more Mediterranean with bread choice. "Since I am a big fan of Mediterranean seasonings I also like to serve my turkey Kofta on a pita bread pocket with a light roasted garlic spread, arugula and a half grilled lemon for extra smoky flavor," he said.
Forgetting the toppings
The finishing touch of a good burger is the addition of some good toppings like vegetables, condiments or other accoutrements to enhance both the flavor and presentation. You can go simple by adding mayonnaise and ketchup for a traditional burger, but our experts say the options are endless. "Don't be afraid to get creative with the toppings," said Ashley Lonsdale. "Sometimes, I'll lean a little Greek and add crumbled feta, red onions, summer tomatoes, and a swipe of dilly yogurt. There is no wrong answer." A traditional burger also contains lettuce or tomato, but you have the opportunity to customize your burger to your liking, as turkey burgers are more of a blank slate in regard to flavor. "Toppings like avocado, caramelized onions, or a tangy slaw can balance the lean turkey with some richness and crunch," said Dennis Littley. "Since turkey pairs well with bold flavors, a spicy aioli, pesto, or even a yogurt-based sauce can add some extra dimension.”
Cheese is another consideration for those looking for a turkey cheeseburger. Brian Theis suggests a Pepper Jack cheese or a feta if you are leaning toward a curry flavor profile. "A mango salsa would be a beautiful topping when they're done," he said. Thomas Odermatt also urged home chefs to broaden horizons with flavors. "If you like to challenge yourselves like I often do when I cook, a perfect sauce for a turkey Kofta or burger is Muhammara sauce," he said.