10 Mistakes That Can Ruin A Turkey Burger, According To Chefs

Turkey burgers are the unsung heroes of lunch or dinner time. Whether you are trying to be health conscious or just wanting to branch out from the traditional beef or chicken burgers, turkey burgers are a delicious option. "When comparing turkey meat to beef, the main advantage of turkey is that it contains significantly less saturated fat making turkey meat a healthier option, while beef may offer a richer flavor," said Thomas Odermatt, CEO of Butcher's Bone Broth, adding that turkey is often considered an option for those on weight loss journeys due to its lower calorie content.

Advertisement

While you may think that all burgers are one and the same, there are some big differences when it comes to preparing, seasoning and cooking your burger made out of ground turkey. We spoke with chefs and cooking experts to find out how to avoid making some key mistakes with your turkey burger. We also got some tips on how to make the tastiest turkey burger that will impress even the biggest burger snobs.