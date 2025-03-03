3-Cheese Garlic Bread Pizza Dip Recipe

Cheesy garlic bread may have evolved from bruschetta, but the dish as we now know it is a product of mid-20th-century Italian restaurants. More recently (that being the 1970s), chunky garlic knots became a popular alternative to this pizza and pasta go-with. In this recipe, however, you're not just getting the knots themselves, but also a tasty dip. Developer Kara Barrett brings us this recipe and says, "The way the mozzarella melts into gooey perfection while the cheddar and Parmesan add layers of flavor makes this dip irresistible. I love how it pairs perfectly with the garlic bread knots and it's so fast to whip up for guests."

Barrett describes the cheeses in this recipe as a bold well-balanced blend. "The mozzarella creates that classic pizza-style stretch, the cheddar adds a rich, sharp flavor, and the Parmesan gives it a salty, umami kick. Combined with marinara and served with warm, buttery garlic knots, it's like dunking into the best part of a deep-dish pizza." While this dish would be a great appetizer for an Italian-style dinner you could also pair it with a green salad for a light and easy meal or make it part of an appetizer buffet alongside mozzarella sticks, pasta skewers, and meatballs in marinara.