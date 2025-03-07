Copycat Five Guys Secret Menu Double Patty Melt Recipe

Most of us know Five Guys for its burgers, and others yet recognize the chain for its Cajun fries. Then there are those who revere Five Guys for a more "secret menu" item, the patty melt, which actually became so popular that Five Guys decided to make it not-so-secret and put it on the menu. Whether a patty melt is ultimately a burger or a sandwich is a distinction that we'll leave up to you, but either way, there's no denying that Five Guys has mastered the art of the cheesy, oniony, smashed goodness. Patterson Watkins is a self-proclaimed burger fan: The more loaded the better. "I do not shy away from over-the-top burgers, and a patty melt — that is a special burger. Almost like a grilled cheese and cheeseburger hybrid all gooey and griddled."

Advertisement

Watkins highlights the perfect nature of this Five Guys-inspired double patty melt, "This double-duty patty melt is doubly special. The seasoning is spot on, that little soft and savory sauteed onion center is magic, and the triple slices of American cheese is just slightly over the top melty-delish." And, like the OG version, this recipe makes good use of an inverted hamburger bun to make for the patty melt "toast," a clever hack from Five Guys that transfers effortlessly to a home chef's kitchen.