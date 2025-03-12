7 Best Aldi Finds To Grab Before Easter 2025
With spring just around the corner, many people are gearing up to enjoy the blooming flowers and sunshine that exemplify the season. Easter is also on the horizon, which means that time is running out for holiday preparations. Fortunately, Aldi has you covered with its upcoming selection of spring-centric Finds perfect for Easter. We compiled a list of the most enticing Aldi Finds debuting in March, including a selection of Easter-themed chocolate treats, as well as some decorative items to make your home look lively and festive.
In case you're new to the shopping experience Aldi offers, Finds are special products positioned in the center of the store that are only available in limited quantities for a limited time. Thanks to information Aldi shared directly with Mashed, the Easter-inspired Finds featured here will go on sale toward the end of March, which means you'll find them just in time for the holiday. And to improve your odds of getting your hands on a sought-after item, you might want to visit your preferred Aldi location early on the day that new Finds debut.
Kirkton House Wreath
A Kirkton House Wreath is the perfect way to welcome friends and loved ones into your home during the spring season. In addition to a cute carrot design, this homey wreath also comes in an adorable bunny shape perfect for celebrating Easter. Retailing for $14.99 and available for purchase starting March 26, Aldi's festive piece will be a staple of your spring decor for years to come.
Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs
Chocolate dessert truffles got their name when pastry chef Louis Dufour created a new type of confection and was struck by its visual similarities to the prized mushrooms. Just in time for spring, Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs offer a festive play on that classic truffle shape. Featuring a variety of tempting flavors like strawberry rhubarb, sea salt caramel, raspberry cream, mousse au chocolat, and lemon mousse, each pack costs $4.49 and includes 12 truffle eggs. You can find this delectable treat at Aldi starting March 26.
Kirkton House 3pk Small Flocked Bunnies
Aldi is packed with Easter-themed decor this March, much to the delight of spring-minded shoppers. Kirkton House 3pk Small Flocked Bunnies come in lovely color variations like green, teal, pink, white, and purple to ensure that customers can find something to perfectly match their home design. Arriving at Aldi on March 26, each bunny three-pack retails for an affordable $4.99.
Choceur Solid Chocolate Eggs
We wholeheartedly believe you should be getting your chocolate from Aldi, as you'd be hard-pressed to find other imported brands in the store's affordable price range. To this end, Choceur Solid Chocolate Eggs are great for making Easter baskets for the little ones — or in the event that you need a fun, chocolatey snack to keep you going. Sold in cute mesh bags that retail for $3.29 each, Aldi shoppers can snag this product beginning March 26.
Kirkton House Bunny Carved Wood Candle
Hopping into Aldi on March 26, this Kirkton House Bunny Carved Wood Candle offers a cute yet refined way to celebrate the Easter holiday. At $19.99, this piece is a little more expensive than what you might typically find at Aldi, but its careful craftsmanship no doubt makes it a worthy purchase. Shoppers can choose from white, blue, and pink variations, in keeping with the spring color scheme.
Moser Roth Premium Easter Eggs
Aldi once again proves that Easter candy isn't just for kids. The chain's private-label Moser Roth Premium Easter Eggs are ideal for sophisticated snacking, and at $3.99 per 5.3-ounce bag, who could possibly resist? Springing up on store shelves starting March 26, these appealing eggs come in crispy hazelnut and chocolate creme flavors. You can also pick up the premium collection if you want to sample both.
Kirkton House LED Bunny Gnome
An abundance of private-label items and the lack of baggers are just two of the unique features that separate Aldi from other grocery chains. The store's selection of adorable seasonal items is another unique trait that customers love, especially when it comes to delightful decor like this Kirkton House LED Bunny Gnome. Hitting Aldi on March 26, shoppers can choose from many fun designs, including carrots, Easter signs, eggs, spring signs, tulips, and daisies. At just $7.99 per gnome, one of these happy little creatures will make a great addition to your home.