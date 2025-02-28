The 12 Best Aldi Finds To Stock Up On In March 2025
With March comes the start of the spring season, but that's not all that's in store this month. Fans of Aldi will also be privy to a wide selection of great products thanks to Aldi's spring-centric Finds. Aldi Finds are specialty products that are available in limited quantities and for a limited time, which means they often fly off the shelves quickly. During March, the chain will offer a variety of both practical and fun items that offer the quality that shoppers have come to expect from the store.
Many of these items are frozen or have a lengthy shelf life, which means shoppers can stock up with confidence. Our list also includes some crave-worthy Easter candy, and customers are encouraged to partake now, as these treats are likely to sell out before the holiday. If you've never patronized the grocery chain before, these enticing products will hopefully help you overcome any anxiety you may have about shopping at Aldi, which is often a result of the chain's unique processes and layout.
Barissimo Cold Foam (Oat Milk or Pistachio)
Barissimo Cold Foam allows you to recreate the coffee shop experience right at home for a mere $3.49. Customers can find this product on Aldi shelves beginning March 26, and they'll be able to choose from non-dairy oat milk or pistachio flavor, which contains real cream. Keep in mind that cold foam can flavor more than just coffee, as the frothy mixture also works wonderfully in cocktails like espresso martinis.
Breakfast Best 8-Pack Breakfast Burritos
When you don't have time to prepare a big, bountiful breakfast, Aldi has you covered. On March 26, shoppers can snag an eight-pack of Breakfast Best Breakfast Burritos. Each individually wrapped burrito includes sausage, egg, potatoes, and real cheddar cheese, and like other Aldi products, no artificial flavors or additives are used. Retailing for $8.49, Aldi shoppers can enjoy a hearty, convenient meal for a great price.
Kirkwood Nashville Hot Dry Rub Wings
Fans of hot wings, take note: Kirkwood Nashville Hot Dry Rub Wings will hit Aldi shelves beginning on March 5. Also available in Maple-Bacon flavor, each 22-ounce bag of wings will sell for a reasonable $8.99. These fully cooked frozen wings are the height of tasty convenience, so shoppers may want to stock up on a few bags when visiting the store.
Clancy's Nashville Hot or Cuban Kettle Chips
Available in two enticing flavors, Clancy's Nashville Hot or Cuban Kettle Chips will go on sale at Aldi starting March 12. While the Nashville Hot flavor is bursting with bold spiciness, the Cuban variety is inspired by the sandwich of the same name and is said to offer a "Good combination of pickle and mustard" flavors, according to Reddit. With each bag retailing for only $1.95, this is the perfect snack to stock up on in your pantry.
Season's Choice Stir Fry Riced Cauliflower
If you're seeking a way to increase your vegetable intake while also reducing your total carbs, cauliflower rice is a great food to have in your freezer. And with Season's Choice Stir Fry Riced Cauliflower, you can whip up a quick and wholesome meal whenever you see fit. Aldi will offer this product starting March 19, and each 10-ounce bag will cost $2.29.
Priano Gnocchi
Proving that frozen pasta doesn't have to be boring, Priano Gnocchi is chock-full of tasty ingredients with zero artificial preservatives and flavors. Each 1-pound bag will run you $3.29 when this product becomes available on March 26. Along with Four Cheese, this gnocchi also comes in a Sorrentina variety featuring spicy tomato sauce, Italian seasoning, and cubes of mozzarella cheese.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Rising Crust Pizza
Mama Cozzi's is an exclusive Aldi brand with plenty of devoted fans. Starting March 19, shoppers can find another delicious option in the frozen food section when Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Rising Crust Pizza makes its grand debut. For only $4.49 per pie, Aldi customers can enjoy three appetizing toppings, self-rising crust, and 100% real cheese.
Specially Selected Crispy Stuffed Shrimp
Whether you're enjoying a quick snack or preparing a larger meal, Aldi's Specially Selected Crispy Stuffed Shrimp aims to please. Hitting shelves on March 5, each $5.99 pack is available in three tantalizing varieties: Creamy Wonton, Creamy Garlic & Spinach, and Creamy Jalapeño for a bit of a kick. Additionally, this product is certified as using Best Aquaculture Practices, meaning the shrimp were reared ethically and responsibly.
Specially Selected Top Crusted Flounder
Frozen meals are a good alternative on nights when you're too busy to cook, and Aldi ensures you have some quality choices thanks to its Specially Selected Top Crusted Flounder. This product arrives at the chain on March 5 and comes in three tempting varieties: Tortilla, Coconut, and Macadamia Nut. Each 12.5-ounce package features four skinless, wild-caught flounder fillets and retails for the reasonable price of $6.99.
Moser Roth Premium Easter Eggs
When it comes to upgraded Easter candy, Aldi has exactly what you're looking for. On March 26, shoppers can snag Moser Roth Premium Easter Eggs in a range of tempting flavors. Choose from Hazelnut Crème, Crispy Hazelnut, and Chocolate Crème, or pick up the Premium Collection containing all three flavors. Each bag of this Fair Trade cocoa-infused product will run you just $3.99.
Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs
Moser Roth chocolate bars were lauded as one of the Aldi foods that's better than name brands (according to TikTok), along with other sweet treats like dark chocolate almonds and peanut butter cups. The beloved Aldi brand is back in time for spring with its Chocolate Truffle Eggs, which are more sophisticated versions of Moser Roth's Easter eggs. Starting on March 26, each pack of truffle eggs will retail for $4.49. And because this product is made with Fair Trade cocoa, you can enjoy without any guilt.
Specially Selected Spring Macarons
Not to be confused with coconut-covered macaroons, macarons are cute little cookie sandwiches that come in a variety of fun flavors and colors. Courtesy of the Specially Selected brand, Aldi's Spring Macarons will go on sale March 19 and retail for $4.99 for a 4.65-ounce package. Flavors include raspberry, lemon, pistachio, blueberry, blood orange, and coconut. This isn't the first time that Aldi has offered spring macaron flavors, and the product received positive reviews during previous appearances at the chain.