Turn Up The Heat With This Nashville Hot Chicken Dip Recipe

Writing about the origins of a dish is not always an easy thing to do. Rarely are the stories well-documented, even for the most enduring of culinary traditions. And perhaps especially with the most popular dishes, there is almost always more than one person claiming it as their own. Fortunately, the origin story of Nashville hot chicken does not suffer from this — though there may still be a bit of legend mixed in with the facts.

Advertisement

Nashville hot chicken can be attributed to a man by the name of Thornton Prince. The story goes that back in the 1930s — Prince was something of a man about town, prone to late nights and philandering. One morning, after he'd spent a night out on the town without her, the woman that he'd been seeing decided to get a bit of revenge by serving Prince a fried chicken breakfast steeped in spicy peppers. But, much to her surprise, Prince loved the new creation, and decided to build a business around it.

Prince and two of his brothers opened up a restaurant called the Bar-B-Q Chicken Shack to sling this spicy new fare. In 1980, the restaurant's fourth owner (Prince's brother's nephew's daughter — his great niece) renamed it Prince's Hot Chicken, which remains the name today. It would take decades more for hot chicken to really catch on and find its way from Nashville to the rest of the world, but these days Prince's contribution to the culinary scene spans far and wide.

Advertisement