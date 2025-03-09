Copycat Starbucks Potato Chive Bake Recipe
If you're a Starbucks fan with a love for hearty and convenient breakfast foods, you've likely tried the famous potato chive bakes. These savory squares are the perfect grab-and-go option for busy mornings, but they're also surprisingly easy to recreate at home. To save yourself both time and money, you can whip up your own batch of these delicious breakfast bites using simple, wholesome ingredients. This copycat recipe is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's perfect for meal-prepping, packed with protein, and vegetarian-friendly, too.
The base ingredients here are potatoes and onions, which give the bites a satisfying texture and plenty of savory flavor. Once sauteed, these are combined with a mixture of eggs and cottage cheese, which add structure and creaminess. Of course, we throw in some chives, which, along with diced spinach, add a lovely pop or color while mustard powder and paprika add a hint of warmth. The result is a deeply flavorful breakfast, brunch, or snack that pairs beautifully with a range of other foods.
What ingredients will I need to make this copycat Starbucks potato chive bake?
To make your own version of this Starbucks favorite, you'll first need some peeled, diced potato (cut into approximately ½-inch cubes) and finely diced onion. For sauteing, grab some olive oil. Then, the remaining ingredients are cottage cheese, eggs, mustard powder, paprika, shredded cheddar cheese, finely chopped chives, finely chopped spinach, and some salt and pepper, to taste.
Copycat Starbucks Potato Chive Bake Recipe
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cups peeled, diced potato (cut into approximately ½-inch cubes)
- 1 onion, finely diced
- Salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1 cup cottage cheese
- 4 large eggs
- ¾ teaspoon mustard powder
- ¾ teaspoon paprika
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
- ½ cup finely chopped spinach, tightly packed
Directions
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the potato and onion, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and saute until softened, about 20 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Grease and line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper.
- Add the eggs and cottage cheese to a large mixing bowl.
- Whisk well to combine.
- Add the paprika and mustard powder and whisk again.
- Add the potato/onion mixture, cheddar cheese, chives, and spinach, plus any addition salt and pepper, as desired. Mix well.
- Spoon the mixture into your prepared pan.
- Bake for 25 minutes, or until set and golden on the top.
- Leave to cool for 15 minutes or so before slicing into squares.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|188
|Total Fat
|11.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|111.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|10.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|1.9 g
|Sodium
|295.7 mg
|Protein
|10.6 g
Could I add any extra ingredients to this potato chive bake?
This recipe is wonderful just as it is, but you could absolutely jazz it up with some extra add-ins of your choice. If you'd like to pack some extra nutrition into the bites, try adding some veggies, such as bell peppers, mushrooms, or cherry tomatoes. Just dice these up and saute them in a pan until softened before combining them with the remaining ingredients. Or, opt for pre-cooked and diced canned vegetables to keep things fuss-free. While chives add a wonderful, aromatic flavor here, other fresh herbs, such as parsley, dill, or cilantro, make excellent additions.
To amp up the protein content of the potato chive bake, feel free to add some diced or shredded meat. Bacon, ham, sausage, or chicken would all work fantastically. If turning up the heat is your goal, stir some hot sauce into the mixture before baking. Alternatively, you can mix through chopped jalapeños or red pepper flakes. To make things even more cheesy, scatter some crumbled feta or goat cheese over the top of the potato chive bake mixture before baking.
What can I serve with potato chive bake?
While this potato chive bake can absolutely serve as a standalone dish, it also makes a versatile pairing for a range of other sweet and savory foods. To build an epic brunch plate, pair a few squares of the bake with some roasted veggies, sliced avocado, and cooked bacon strips. You could even drizzle homemade pesto over the top for a Mediterranean vibe, or serve it with a side of tomato ketchup. A freshly toasted and generously buttered slice of sourdough would fit beautifully alongside everything, too.
You could also enjoy this potato chive bake as a savory starter before tucking into a sweet dish, such as pancakes, waffles, or a fruity smoothie bowl. There's no reason why these hearty bites can't be eaten at lunchtime, either. Try pairing them with a fresh, leafy salad that's been tossed in your favorite tangy dressing, perhaps with some crunchy tortilla chips and dips like salsa or guacamole on the side.