Copycat Starbucks Potato Chive Bake Recipe

If you're a Starbucks fan with a love for hearty and convenient breakfast foods, you've likely tried the famous potato chive bakes. These savory squares are the perfect grab-and-go option for busy mornings, but they're also surprisingly easy to recreate at home. To save yourself both time and money, you can whip up your own batch of these delicious breakfast bites using simple, wholesome ingredients. This copycat recipe is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, and it's perfect for meal-prepping, packed with protein, and vegetarian-friendly, too.

Advertisement

The base ingredients here are potatoes and onions, which give the bites a satisfying texture and plenty of savory flavor. Once sauteed, these are combined with a mixture of eggs and cottage cheese, which add structure and creaminess. Of course, we throw in some chives, which, along with diced spinach, add a lovely pop or color while mustard powder and paprika add a hint of warmth. The result is a deeply flavorful breakfast, brunch, or snack that pairs beautifully with a range of other foods.