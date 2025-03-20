Beloved American Drinks That Are Actually Banned In Other Countries

It's safe to say that there is no shortage of drink selections in the United States. Whether you're dining out at a restaurant, hitting a vending machine or perusing the aisles, many options are available from juices to sodas and everything in between. However, you may not find the same options available when traveling outside of the country. This is because each country's government agency determines what food or drink is deemed safe for consumption. Many countries have banned fan favorite drinks for various reasons — the forefront being health concerns.

This may have you wondering, why are these drinks available in the United States? Differing views on health contribute, and in this case, specifically regarding food additives. The Food and Drug Administration operates under a classification system of "generally recognized as safe" or GRA for human and animal food. Meanwhile, other countries use different benchmarks to determine if food additives are "safe" or not — there are also issues like animal welfare. Read on to see if your favorite drink is banned in the country you're traveling to ahead of a trip.