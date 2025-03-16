Canned Vs Frozen Vegetables: Which Does Ina Garten Like Best?
In a conversation with journalist Michele Norris on the "Your Mama's Kitchen" podcast, chef Ina Garten admitted that certain foods were off-limits during childhood, including butter and carb-laden goodies (quelle horreur). The "Barefoot Contessa" star says she was subjected to an austere diet courtesy of her mother, who only served nutritious yet uninspiring foods. This included many canned goods like peas and Harvard beets, which are cooked and packed in vinegar syrup. While Garten isn't shy about voicing her distaste for canned foods (as she said on the podcast, "They have no texture, no flavor"), the world-famous chef and homemaker expressed a surprising appreciation for frozen vegetables.
Garten explained, "There are some frozen vegetables that are actually perfectly delicious." Specifically, Garten names peas, artichokes, and pearl onions as tops among her frozen selections when making certain dishes like beef stew. Despite common misconceptions, frozen veggies are often quite nutritious since they're typically placed in cold storage immediately after harvest, preserving their nutritional content. While flavor and texture can sometimes be diminished by freezing, frozen vegetables work well in a variety of preparations, provided that you avoid common frozen vegetable mistakes like improper storage and under-seasoning. Of course, their biggest benefit is convenience, as properly stored vegetables can be safely kept in the freezer indefinitely (although quality issues can develop over time).
How Ina Garten uses her favorite frozen vegetables
While Ina Garten has a reputation for culinary excellence and from-scratch preparations, her view of frozen vegetables shows that she's not so different from the average home chef. In case you doubt Garten's love of frozen peas, in particular, the chef's website features recipes that specifically call for the vegetable. Along with her recipes for peas & pancetta and pea soup, Garten also uses frozen peas when making pesto pasta with peas. For more inspiration, you can check out our list of unexpected ways to use peas, such as incorporating them into sweet treats like cookies and cake or using them as a toast topping.
When it comes to other frozen veggies, Garten's recipe for beef bourguignon features frozen pearl onions, which just highlights how frozen goods can be elevated to gourmet status with the right approach. Similarly, the chef's roasted artichoke salad uses frozen artichoke hearts instead of fresh, as the fresh version is notoriously challenging to peel. While frozen vegetables may not be very glamorous, Garten shows that they deserve a permanent place in your kitchen.