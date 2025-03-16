Canned Vs Frozen Vegetables: Which Does Ina Garten Like Best?

In a conversation with journalist Michele Norris on the "Your Mama's Kitchen" podcast, chef Ina Garten admitted that certain foods were off-limits during childhood, including butter and carb-laden goodies (quelle horreur). The "Barefoot Contessa" star says she was subjected to an austere diet courtesy of her mother, who only served nutritious yet uninspiring foods. This included many canned goods like peas and Harvard beets, which are cooked and packed in vinegar syrup. While Garten isn't shy about voicing her distaste for canned foods (as she said on the podcast, "They have no texture, no flavor"), the world-famous chef and homemaker expressed a surprising appreciation for frozen vegetables.

Garten explained, "There are some frozen vegetables that are actually perfectly delicious." Specifically, Garten names peas, artichokes, and pearl onions as tops among her frozen selections when making certain dishes like beef stew. Despite common misconceptions, frozen veggies are often quite nutritious since they're typically placed in cold storage immediately after harvest, preserving their nutritional content. While flavor and texture can sometimes be diminished by freezing, frozen vegetables work well in a variety of preparations, provided that you avoid common frozen vegetable mistakes like improper storage and under-seasoning. Of course, their biggest benefit is convenience, as properly stored vegetables can be safely kept in the freezer indefinitely (although quality issues can develop over time).

