What Does Guy Fieri Look Like Without His Signature Spiked Hair?
It takes more than top-notch cooking skills to gain the esteemed title of celebrity chef. The best TV chefs also offer quick wit, an affable personality, and (if they're really good) an appearance you can't easily forget. When it comes to Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," his love for over-the-top American fare is the stuff of legend. However, most people associate the star with his spiky, bleach-blond crop of hair. It's the exact type of style you'd expect from a man who created a proprietary condiment called Donkey Sauce.
Fieri's signature hairdo was born when the chef and restaurateur allowed one of his staffers to practice their budding hair stylist skills, which created his iconic look and may have even influenced his win on "The Next Food Network Star," the show that first introduced him to the public. Because we can't help but wonder what Fieri might look like in another, less epic timeline, our photo editors at Mashed created two distinct looks for the star using the wizardry of Photoshop. While the looks we developed are far more conventional than his current eye-catching 'do, it's truly bizarre seeing the celebrity chef without his legendary style.
Dark hair makes Guy Fieri look more respectable (but boring)
As illustrated by photos of a young Guy Fieri, the Food Network star sported dark brown hair prior to his iconic makeover. When we recreated the look that Fieri might have now if he hadn't bleached his hair years ago, the slicked-back, darker-hued 'do is startling in the sense that Fieri appears to be a run-of-the-mill restaurateur. With the new color, Fieri wouldn't look out of place running a family-style Italian joint or a beloved neighborhood sandwich shop. However, fate had a lot more in store for the surprisingly kind-hearted TV chef.
There's a certain power and mystique ascribed to bleach-blond hair, so much so that the color has been a staple among starlets for generations, from Marilyn Monroe to "Wicked" star and Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (who once sported a striking blonde buzz cut). When you take this into account, Fieri's existing hair style perfectly suits his boisterous demeanor and larger-than-life personality, despite the fact that darker hair does make the celebrity chef look a touch more respectable.
A bald head seems out of character for Guy Fieri
While the old adage "bald is beautiful" definitely holds true, our Photoshopped image of a hairless Guy Fieri shows that perhaps the look isn't for everyone. It's not that Fieri looks bad bald, as he has a definite biker or aging rocker appeal when you combine a hairless dome with the TV chef's preferred attire; It's just that his trademark silliness and playfulness get lost in the persona.
For people assigned male at birth, baldness is extremely common, as hair loss is expected to affect about half of these individuals by the time they reach 50. And while some people experience psychological effects like anxiety and depression as a result of their hair loss, there's a seemingly endless array of bald celebrities oozing with charisma and aesthetic appeal. Whether or not Fieri would fall into this category remains to be seen, as it doesn't seem like his signature blond 'do is leaving anytime soon. However, if the celebrity chef does feel like making a change in the future, his fans will at least be prepared for the shock of seeing him without his iconic style.