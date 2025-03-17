What Does Guy Fieri Look Like Without His Signature Spiked Hair?

It takes more than top-notch cooking skills to gain the esteemed title of celebrity chef. The best TV chefs also offer quick wit, an affable personality, and (if they're really good) an appearance you can't easily forget. When it comes to Guy Fieri, host of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," his love for over-the-top American fare is the stuff of legend. However, most people associate the star with his spiky, bleach-blond crop of hair. It's the exact type of style you'd expect from a man who created a proprietary condiment called Donkey Sauce.

Fieri's signature hairdo was born when the chef and restaurateur allowed one of his staffers to practice their budding hair stylist skills, which created his iconic look and may have even influenced his win on "The Next Food Network Star," the show that first introduced him to the public. Because we can't help but wonder what Fieri might look like in another, less epic timeline, our photo editors at Mashed created two distinct looks for the star using the wizardry of Photoshop. While the looks we developed are far more conventional than his current eye-catching 'do, it's truly bizarre seeing the celebrity chef without his legendary style.