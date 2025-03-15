The Best Chain Restaurant Meals Under $10 In 2025

It might seem like a no-brainer to grab a chain restaurant meal for under $10, especially considering the ever rising prices of eating out. Anyone keeping an eye on their dining budget would be foolish not to take advantage of a bargain menu that brings food to the table for anything less than $20. We're not talking about fast-food bargain menus here; we're talking about restaurants that invite you to pull up a seat for a leisurely dining experience. Having options below the $10 mark at these eateries means you can eat twice as much or treat your favorite dining companion to a meal of their own. Of course, you can always just pocket the difference and put it toward something else.

Advertisement

Some eateries are a bit more generous with the creations they provide in the less-than-$10 price range, while others stock the budget-friendly portfolio with the bare basics and dishes that may not make the grade even at a higher price point. I'm always intrigued by what a restaurant considers worthy of an under $10 meal, so I did some snooping to find out what well-known sit-down chains have in their selection of marked down meals under $10. Surprises both good and bad abound, all worth being aware of if you're on the search for eats and treats sold below market value while still providing premium enjoyment — and without having to order from the kid's menu (though that works, too).