13 Big Mistakes You Don't Want To Make At An Irish Pub

Most bars and eateries greet you with a host or a "please wait to be seated" sign, but you likely won't find that when you walk into an Irish pub. Some pubs will have mercy on the more anxious visitor by putting out a "please seat yourself" sign. More times than not, though, you'll hear a call from the bar to sit wherever you'd like. Sometimes you'll be destined to wander in without guidance if the bartender is busy. Luckily, the pub floor will be full of chairs, so just pick one to plant yourself in.

Barry Shannon, co-founder of Boston's mobile Irish pub The Wandering Druid, puts it plainly. "Expect friendly, chatty, and probably busy but relaxed bartenders. It's not that they won't be capable or attentive, but they might treat you more like a friend than a customer," Shannon shares. This type of service may seem inattentive to some, but Irish pubs are much more relaxed than a lot of the restaurants and bars you may be used to.

A lot of times, the bartender is working the front alone, or with one other bartender. If this is the case, you won't have a server waiting on you at all. If you have chosen to sit at a table rather than the bar, you'll likely need to approach the bar to order a drink or food. You may even need to return to the bar to pick up your own grub.

