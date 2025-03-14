13 Big Mistakes You Don't Want To Make At An Irish Pub
Bar culture is something that differs depending on where you are doing your drinking. For the most part, Irish pubs are magnets for those looking to have a laid-back time amid a friendly atmosphere at any time of year. However, St. Patrick's day brings out all kinds of crowds to these establishments. Before you head out for a St. Patrick's Day brew of green beer or Guinness, there are a few things you should keep in mind for what to expect and how to behave in an Irish pub.
As a former server and bartender, I've spent quite some time working at an Irish biker pub, along with other restaurants and bars. I know that Irish pubs can be a different breed of bar, so I spoke with other experts to weigh in on some of the biggest mistakes that a person can make at an Irish pub. If you don't typically visit Irish pubs, take this advice to heart for a smooth St. Patrick's Day — and consider patronizing your local Irish pub throughout the rest of the year as well.
Expecting full service
Most bars and eateries greet you with a host or a "please wait to be seated" sign, but you likely won't find that when you walk into an Irish pub. Some pubs will have mercy on the more anxious visitor by putting out a "please seat yourself" sign. More times than not, though, you'll hear a call from the bar to sit wherever you'd like. Sometimes you'll be destined to wander in without guidance if the bartender is busy. Luckily, the pub floor will be full of chairs, so just pick one to plant yourself in.
Barry Shannon, co-founder of Boston's mobile Irish pub The Wandering Druid, puts it plainly. "Expect friendly, chatty, and probably busy but relaxed bartenders. It's not that they won't be capable or attentive, but they might treat you more like a friend than a customer," Shannon shares. This type of service may seem inattentive to some, but Irish pubs are much more relaxed than a lot of the restaurants and bars you may be used to.
A lot of times, the bartender is working the front alone, or with one other bartender. If this is the case, you won't have a server waiting on you at all. If you have chosen to sit at a table rather than the bar, you'll likely need to approach the bar to order a drink or food. You may even need to return to the bar to pick up your own grub.
Not respecting the regulars
If you visit an Irish pub, especially during daytime hours, you'll probably see a regular or two. It's not uncommon for Irish pubs to welcome the same people daily. When I worked at a local Irish pub, the daylight hours were when we could expect visits by people who patronized the bar at least three times a week. The bartender knew their schedule, family members, and phone number. If a newcomer happened to be sitting in a particular regular's seat at around the time that repeat patron was due to show up, the bartender would subtly suggest the newbie to swap seats.
Respecting this seating situation, which can be years or decades in the making, is appreciated, and will earn you some positivity in the process. Asking for a free drink is one of the bar etiquette rules you don't want to break, but showing some love to the regulars may just earn you a gratis Guinness. At the very least, it will likely ease conversation with the locals, and according to Irish pub expert and author Kevin Martin, this can lead to invaluable interactions. "During the day you are more likely to meet the real regulars who make for the most interesting conversations," Martin said.
Ordering an Irish car bomb
There are plenty of differences between going to an Irish pub in Ireland rather than in America or elsewhere around the world. However, one bit of consideration remains absolutely vital no matter where you visit an Irish pub: Never order an Irish car bomb cocktail. Whoever came up with this name for a drink must not have much of a heart, because it refers to the violence of the Troubles in Northern Ireland from the late '60s through most of the '90s, which led to thousands of people losing their lives. The drink is made up of a combination of Irish whiskey and cream, which is dropped into a pint of Guinness similarly to a Jäger bomb shot.
This isn't a little known fact, as multiple experts we consulted mentioned the need to steer clear of ordering this offensive drink. "Irish car bombs are probably the only real no-no in an Irish pub," says Barry Shannon. "You could potentially offend the bartender, plus it's an insult to Guinness." Just because it has "Irish" in the name, doesn't mean an Irish person would appreciate your ordering this.
Controversy and offensive cocktail names aside, can you still order a Guinness, a shot of whiskey, and some Irish cream? Sure, but why would you want to? The cream curdles quite quickly in the Guinness, and ruining a good pint is akin to a sin in a pub. You won't impress anyone with your array of bar drinks — just order something that is simple and inoffensive.
Talking politics or religion
You should not be surprised to hear that people don't typically go to the bar to debate. This is especially true for an Irish pub, as traditionally most people there simply want to relax with a pint. Some patrons don't even want much conversation, let alone a full-blown confrontation. This is why politics and religion are generally topics to steer away from when trying to talk up your bar neighbor, and our experts agree.
"This rule goes for most bars, but leave politics and religion outside of the pub. There's nothing wrong with a healthy debate, but let's not get heated and make the guests on the barstools beside you uncomfortable," says Barry Shannon. Kevin Martin has similar advice, stating, "In general, never mention politics or religion. Certainly ... expressing views about race is never a good idea."
When political climates are intense, this can be a tough ask. It's important to note, though, that politics can get heated, and no one wants their visit to the pub interrupted by shouting or discourse. Treating an Irish pub like an escape from the world outside its doors can soothe both the urge to debate and your mental health.
Complaining about the head on your Guinness
There are plenty of underrated Irish beers you should try, but Guinness has reigned supreme for some time now. The Irish brewery has its iconic stout down to a science. Pouring the perfect pint of Guinness from the tap has to be done a certain way, and it takes some time and patience from thirsty bar patrons.
Mashed spoke with Guinness Brewery Ambassador Colm O'Connor amid the Guinness Storehouse's 25th anniversary celebrations, and he explained that Guinness has a "second part to the pour" that requires the patron to wait for their beer. This slower, two-part pouring process is meant to allow the stout to settle in order to deliver the intended taste and texture. "The head is your friend," ensures O'Connor. "It's keeping the flavors fresh."
This friendship isn't always perceived positively by customers. As a former service worker in an American Irish pub, I have heard many complaints from customers about how much foam their Guinness has. Most Americans want the most out of a pint, which involves very little head and their glass full almost to the rim with beer. However, complaining about how much head your Guinness has only makes you look like a beer newbie. Your bartender will likely not heed to your request about the Guinness either, and pour it as it's meant to be poured.
Expecting TV outside of game days
There is a very distinct difference between a sports bar and an Irish pub, and I'm not talking about the elevated noise level of a sports bar. It's not uncommon to walk into a sports bar and be greeted with 20 huge screens displaying different games. You won't find that in an Irish pub, and the TV will likely not even be turned on at all during your visit.
This doesn't at all mean the Irish aren't into sports, because they famously are. Their lack of TV doesn't apply to game days, but when there isn't a game patrons are interested in, the pub remains a peaceful place for a pint. Barry Shannon puts it like this: "If there's a big match on or a major sporting event, that's one thing. But don't expect the staff to stick on the telly for no reason. An Irish pub should be a social experience, treat it as such!"
In other words, don't ask for the TV to be turned on just so you can have a little background noise. For a lot of people, the point of coming to the pub is to get away from precisely that.
Forgetting your manners
Shocker — Irish pubs aren't all that different from other bars in that the bartender likes to be treated with respect and kindness. Irish pubs are usually a no-fuss, laid-back place where people come to unwind. Not minding your manners could not only disrupt the peace of your bartender, but of your fellow patrons as well. There are usually quite a few regulars present at any given time, and they treat their bartender as a close friend. If you are rude or ill-mannered, you'll likely have more than just the bartender getting cross with you.
This goes beyond not being rude, however — you should try to at least be pleasant in an Irish pub. "The Irish are big on manners. So just don't forget your 'please and thank yous' and you'll be fine," says Barry Shannon. Being outright rude, though, is one of the things bartenders say will get you ignored at the bar. Shannon seconds this advice, noting that you should "never snap your fingers at the bartender, or you'll go thirsty for the night."
Getting loud, unruly, or overly drunk
Irish pubs are usually peaceful places, and many people who frequent them do not want that peacefulness to be disturbed. If you are looking for a night out on the town with rowdy friends or a barhopping adventure, it's likely best to skip the typical or traditional Irish pubs. "Generally speaking, Irish pubs are democratic places where all reasonable behavior is tolerated. Excessive drunkenness is not," explains author Kevin Martin.
Barry Shannon breaks it down further, saying, "Irish pubs aren't necessarily as loud as some American-style bars or dive bars. No need to roar at your friends every time you have a thought! An Irish pub will be filled with the sounds of Guinness being poured, glasses clinking, friends chatting, and some tunes playing in the background. Soak it in!" If you think your group will shatter that gorgeous image, choose somewhere else to have your wild night out. Come back to the Irish pub when you want to unwind in a more civilized way.
Ordering a fancy cocktail
Irish pubs are typically humble places, and it may not be a great idea to order frozen margaritas or cosmopolitans when patronizing one. It's not that your expectations should be low when heading into the pub, but they may need to be shifted. Chances are, your local Irish pub doesn't even have a blender behind the bar. That's by design. You likely won't find a menu featuring a bunch of signature cocktails, either.
I can confirm this as a former pub worker, and so can Barry Shannon. "If you're looking for blended cocktails and a tequila list, you're probably going to be disappointed," he said. In my experience, you'll likely be limited to a pub's beer list, a few wines, and basic mixed drinks with the liquors you see on the shelves.
Depending on what kind of establishments you are used to, this may seem archaic. However, sometimes less is truly more. By having simple options, you can be unencumbered by a huge list of ingredients and grow to appreciate the true flavors of potent potables. Keeping less ingredients and options in stock also helps lower the bottom line, and keep prices reasonable for guests. It's truly a win-win.
Expecting a big menu, or food at all
If you're heading to a pub in Ireland, you shouldn't expect a big menu, or the ability to order food at all. Traditionally, pubs didn't carry an official menu, but modern times have started seeing some pubs transform into eateries as well. Nonetheless, many Irish pubs won't offer anything other than bar snacks. If you're curious about what offerings may or may not be available, look up this information online before heading out to a particular pub.
If there is a full menu, you can probably expect the food to be a delight. The Irish pub I worked in had some of the best food in the city, and Barry Shannon confirms that some Irish pub employees know their way around a kitchen. "The quality of food and drink in a reputable establishment will be top-notch, but we like to keep things simple," he said. Some pubs will boast iconic Irish foods, so don't discount their menus.
Trauma dumping on the bartender or other guests
Just like how some people come to the pub for some peace and quiet while they enjoy a pint, others come for conversation. There is absolutely nothing wrong with striking up a conversation with another patron at an Irish pub; it's a long-standing tradition. However, there are some unspoken rules of the bar, and one is to keep the conversation light — at least at first. Bartenders are often looked at as therapists, but they probably shouldn't be. Your bartender and other bar guests will not appreciate hearing about your every woe.
It's important to remember that your bartender is paid to be there and serve drinks — but just because they may talk with you, they have their own life and individual problems too. Other bar patrons have their own set of thoughts that are likely weighing on their mind as well, and may not want the added burden of listening to your gripes. "Don't tell them your life story all at once," says Kevin Martin. "Feel you way into the conversation." This is good advice for anywhere, really, before you get too deep into a conversation with a stranger. Don't be the guy crying at the bar.
Assuming Irish pubs are all the same
You've probably noticed by now that not all Irish pubs are similar. We've talked about the general expectations of Irish pubs, but there are always exceptions and different practices that you'll find at specific pubs. While you may have full service at one, you'll be expected to do a little legwork for your order at another. Some pubs may be louder than others, and one pub will have a food menu while another will not. Don't go into an Irish pub you've never been to before and expect to know exactly how things work there.
Another example of how one pub can differ from another is with music. Many Irish pubs are full of music and revelry. They are places where you can expect people to be plucking at instruments and singing jovially. In some cases, this tradition has persisted in the form of live music performances. However, according to Kevin Martin, some pubs are more reserved, and actually do not permit guests to break out in song. "There are pubs where singing and music are not allowed, believe it or not. ... It is always better to ask." Some pub managers just like to preserve peace and quiet, so it's best to research before heading into a pub that may be on the more solemn side.
Referring to the Irish as British, English, or from the U.K.
One thing you can expect from any Irish pub is that patrons and staff will vehemently dislike being called British. The Republic of Ireland does not belong to the United Kingdom, and this is a point of great pride to the Irish. To a great extent, the history between Ireland and Britain is anything but a nice one, and the Irish have a fantastic memory. "It is always helpful to know a little about the historical conflict between Ireland and Britain," says Kevin Martin.
It's a widely mistaken belief among many in America that Ireland is an extension of the United Kingdom — but this is not the case. British forces invaded and controlled Ireland for much of the past millennium, and frequently mistreated the Irish during that time. The country only won its freedom following the Irish War of Independence in the early 1920s, and since then Ireland's people do not appreciate their land or selves being referred to as British.
The Irish are simply Irish, and everyone should respect that identity. Not doing so will make you look ignorant, and while some may be forgiving about this ignorance, it will be a point of irritation — or deep offense — to many.