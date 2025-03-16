What The Cameras Don't Show You On Next Level Chef

Of course with a cooking show, you can't go far without finding a chef. Between celebrity guest judges Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, Nyesha Arrington, as well as the chefs competing on the show, there is clearly no shortage of chefs. But you might be surprised to find out there is also a whole team of chefs behind the scenes making sure that every ingredient that enters the kitchen is sourced and prepared at the highest standard.

In an exclusive interview, mentor Richard Blais revealed to us that the show keeps Michelin starred chefs on staff to prepare the food that goes into the kitchen. This may seem counterintuitive to the viewer at home, as the contestants cook the food, but the food must be processed before it makes it to the platform and has to be instantly ready to use. The food on the platform that moves through the levels of the kitchen is held to an incredibly high standard. Matt Cahoon elaborated that the chefs work tirelessly to ensure quality standards. Hired butchers do all the meat and fish preparation, and a team of chefs are there to source only the best fresh produce and ingredients for the show.

Additionally, chefs and stylists are on hand to set up the platform for each show, a task that takes several hours to complete. We might not see these chefs, but they are there, constantly preparing ingredients for the camera.

