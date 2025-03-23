The Frozen Cheese Pizza You Should Never Ever Put In Your Cart

We previously urged you not to fall for the common myths about frozen pizza, including claims that there are no healthy options or that these products are woefully lacking where cheese is concerned. Equally pervasive is the myth that says all frozen pizza is the same. In fact, quality varies greatly from brand to brand. Because we're as passionate about pizza as you are, Mashed conducted a ranking of popular frozen cheese pizza brands to determine the best and worst of the bunch. As a result of our taste test, we deemed Totino's Party Pizza, a brand with ample nostalgic appeal, as the last place pick.

According to our reviewer, "the crust was as cardboard as ever ... while the cheese did the strange dissolving thing we remember." As for the sauce, prepare yourself for a "strange flavor" that is "somewhat industrial and chemical." One thing you can't deny is that this product is highly affordable, priced at just $1.97 on the Walmart website. Totino's pizza also comes in many varieties, including pepperoni, hamburger, triple meat, sausage, and supreme. Despite these minor achievements, this brand's biggest draw appears to be the fact that it reminds frozen pizza fans of simpler times.