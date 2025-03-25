Every Time Costco Raised Its Membership Prices

Costco isn't just a grocery store. This beloved warehouse retail chain, which sells everything from upscale wines to sectional sofas, has fans around the globe, spanning from its U.S. hometown of Seattle, Washington to countries like the U.K., Japan, Australia, and elsewhere. Costco offers shoppers plenty of benefits, like free in-store samples and bulk-buy discounts, but if you want to join the ranks of proud Costco patrons, you first have to buy an annual membership. According to data from Statista, nearly 137 million people owned Costco memberships in 2024, and we're willing to bet that at least some of those shoppers had already been around long enough to see the chain raise its annual membership fee more than once.

On September 1, 2024, Costco raised this fee for the first time in seven years, prompting much online discussion. Most shoppers took the increase in stride, likely because, considering the brand's history, it was long overdue. Costco typically raises its membership fee by $5 every 5½ years or so — at least, it has since the turn of the millennium. This price-hike pattern may strike some as little more than a corporate cash-grab, but you might be surprised to learn how comparatively reasonable this fee has remained over the years. Let's investigate each increase in Costco's membership fees in the company's history and unpack the numbers behind this big-box phenomenon.