Antioxidant-Packed Purple Black Bean Soup Recipe

When your aim is to pack a variety of nutritious veggies into a meal, whipping up a big batch of soup is a fantastic option, with just one pot and minimal prep required. And, against popular belief, a healthy bowlful of soup most definitely doesn't have to be boring. This antioxidant-packed purple black bean soup by Catherine Brookes delivers on both color and flavor, and it also happens to be bursting with goodness.

The vibrant soup begins with the classic base of carrot, celery, and onion. Once these veggies have been sauteed, we toss in red cabbage, which gives the soup that distinctive purple hue. As well as being rich in antioxidants, this powerhouse veggie is also an amazing source of vitamins C, K, and folate. A medley of spices and herbs add warmth and smokiness to the soup, while garlic brings a wonderful aromatic depth. We top the pot up with broth, then of course, there's the black beans. These give the soup a satisfying bite, as well as boosting its fiber, protein, and overall nutrient content even further.