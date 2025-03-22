Antioxidant-Packed Purple Black Bean Soup Recipe
When your aim is to pack a variety of nutritious veggies into a meal, whipping up a big batch of soup is a fantastic option, with just one pot and minimal prep required. And, against popular belief, a healthy bowlful of soup most definitely doesn't have to be boring. This antioxidant-packed purple black bean soup by Catherine Brookes delivers on both color and flavor, and it also happens to be bursting with goodness.
The vibrant soup begins with the classic base of carrot, celery, and onion. Once these veggies have been sauteed, we toss in red cabbage, which gives the soup that distinctive purple hue. As well as being rich in antioxidants, this powerhouse veggie is also an amazing source of vitamins C, K, and folate. A medley of spices and herbs add warmth and smokiness to the soup, while garlic brings a wonderful aromatic depth. We top the pot up with broth, then of course, there's the black beans. These give the soup a satisfying bite, as well as boosting its fiber, protein, and overall nutrient content even further.
Gather the ingredients for this antioxidant-packed purple black bean soup
For the base of this soup, you'll need the trusty trio of diced onion, celery, and carrot, which you'll saute in olive oil. Then, there's diced red cabbage, minced garlic, smoked paprika, cumin, oregano, vegetable broth, and canned black beans. To finish, squeeze in some lime juice, and scatter over some salt and pepper. You can also garnish with some crumbled feta cheese and chopped cilantro if desired.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Heat the olive oil in a large pot on a medium-high setting.
Step 2: Saute the base veggies
Saute the diced onion, celery, and carrot until softened, about 8 minutes.
Step 3: Add the cabbage and garlic
Add the cabbage and garlic and saute for another 3 minutes.
Step 4: Add the spices, broth, and beans
Add the smoked paprika, cumin, oregano, broth, and black beans and stir well. Leave to simmer for 25 minutes.
Step 5: Add the lime
Remove the pot from the heat. Stir in the lime juice and some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 6: Partially blend
Transfer half of the soup to a blender and blitz until smooth.
Step 7: Return to pot
Return the blended soup to the pot and stir everything together.
Step 8: Garnish and serve
Serve, garnishing with crumbled feta cheese and chopped cilantro if desired.
This antioxidant-rich soup features hearty black beans, red cabbage, carrots, and a delightful blend of spices.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 1 large carrot, peeled and diced
- ½ small red cabbage, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- 5 cups vegetable broth
- 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
- Juice of 1 lime
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
Optional Ingredients
- Crumbled feta cheese and chopped cilantro, to garnish
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|237
|Total Fat
|6.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.9 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|36.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|14.0 g
|Total Sugars
|2.9 g
|Sodium
|1,109.8 mg
|Protein
|11.4 g
What can I serve with this purple black bean soup?
This purple black bean soup can certainly hold its own as a standalone meal, but if you're looking to add a little more sustenance to your lunch or dinner, there are plenty of options to consider. First up, we have the age old soup pairing: a grilled cheese. Dunked into the hearty, spiced soup, that crisp bread and gooey cheese becomes even more irresistible. Other types of sandwiches would work fantastically here too. Try serving up your soup with a classic BLT, a tangy Reuben, or, if you're after a plant-based option, our herby chickpea salad sandwich is a must-try.
Sandwiches aren't the only avenue to explore, though. You can also bulk out the soup by stirring through some cooked rice, quinoa, or pearl barley. These are all great options for adding a carb element to the dish without reaching for bread. Alternatively, throw on some extra toppings, such as shredded cheddar, other herbs like parsley or chives, or toasted nuts (pine nuts, cashews, or walnuts would be great).
Could I add some meat or other protein sources to the soup?
You can absolutely boost the protein content of this soup by adding your favorite meats or plant-based alternatives, whether that's incorporated into the soup itself, or served on the side. One brilliant option is cooked chicken breast, which can either be shredded and stirred through the soup, or sliced and arranged on top of the bowlful for a more sophisticated presentation. Shredded pork is another brilliant choice, adding heaps of savory richness to the veggie-based soup. Or, if you have bacon to hand, fry up a few strips, chop them up, and scatter them on top of the soup. You could totally serve this colorful soup with a side of grilled salmon or a perfectly seared steak, too.
If you'd prefer to keep things plant-based, that's no problem. Skip the feta garnish and stir in some extra beans or legumes, such as chickpeas and lentils. These will fit in seamlessly alongside those subtly earthy black beans. Crispy fried tofu also makes an excellent add-in both flavor and texture-wise.