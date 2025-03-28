10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Egg Noodles

If you are a big pasta person, you know that there are many varieties to enjoy. Noodles of different shapes, sizes, and ingredients line store aisles, allowing home chefs to customize their choices depending on recipes. Egg noodles are commonly associated with comfort dishes like chicken noodle soup or cream-based casseroles like beef stroganoff. You can also enjoy egg noodles on their own. The wider shape than spaghetti noodles can make it easier to eat, and it is versatile enough to be in salads, soups, and tossed in sauce.

So what makes an egg noodle an egg noodle? Just as the name states, egg noodles are made with eggs, which differs from typical store-bought dried pasta, which is made with durum wheat and water. You also may find egg noodles an appealing option from a nutritional perspective. Egg noodles have fewer calories, a higher cholesterol content, more calcium, and other minerals like magnesium and iron. If you do elect to use egg noodles, there are some differences you should be aware of when selecting, preparing, and storing your noodles. We dove into the mistakes commonly made with egg noodles and are providing some tips to have your egg noodles be the ultimate feel-good meal.