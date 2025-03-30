French Fries: Air Fryer Vs Oven Debate. There's One Clear Winner

Nothing hits the spot like some crispy, fried potatoes. Few would argue against the suggestion that french fries are best straight from the fryer, but this cooking technique isn't attainable for many home chefs. If your kitchen lacks a deep fat fryer, your best bet is popping those starchy strips in your air fryer or oven — but which of these two methods is best?

Advertisement

For this experiment, I'm using both appliances to prepare 10 different types of frozen fries, after which I'll conduct a taste test. For each type — ranging from classic shoestrings to waffle fries (which we've ranked from worst to best, if you're interested) — I'll use a 5-star system to determine which device produced the most pleasing texture. At the end, I'll announce the heating technique that reigned supreme and explain my methodology, in case you'd like some context for how I rated each preparation. If you'd rather cook your fries in a vat of boiling oil (which does offer a kind of historical flair), why not try our tasty recipe for copycat McDonald's french fries? In the meantime, though, let's find out if the oven or air fryer is best for recreating your favorite fast food french fries in every shape.

Advertisement