The Step That Makes Costco's Rotisserie Chicken So Juicy

There is a small downside to Costco's rotisserie chicken in that each 3-ounce serving contains a whopping 460 milligrams of sodium. The maximum daily sodium intake for most adults should be 2,300 milligrams, while the ideal amount is a much lower 1,500 milligrams per day. Although the per-serving amount of sodium in Costco's chicken doesn't exceed these numbers, with a dish this tasty, it's easy to overdo it. Despite these nutritional concerns, rotisserie chickens are perfectly fine as an occasional dinnertime indulgence, provided that a person is not on a sodium-restricted diet.

Advertisement

Accordingly, we want you to get the most out of Costco's rotisserie chicken, which you can do by turning it into a tasty sandwich and using the remnants of the bird to make chicken stock. Of course, there are lots of other ways to use these flavorful birds in recipes. You can also incorporate the leftovers into a delectable pasta dish complete with feta cheese and tomatoes, or flavor the meat with salsa and use it in a hearty burrito bowl. Shredded chicken and avocado nachos are an excellent snack or party appetizer, and this preparation is easier than ever when you have a tasty pre-made chicken in your fridge.