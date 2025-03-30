The Step That Makes Costco's Rotisserie Chicken So Juicy
In a battle of store-bought rotisserie chickens, Costco's classic bird vanquished Walmart's version, thanks to its undeniable quality and value. As illustrated by a video clip shared on Reddit showing Costco members swarming freshly cooked rotisserie chickens, it's clear that this product has a cult-like following. "Those shelves were quickly plucked clean," one commenter humorously observed.
Now, we have a better understanding of why this beloved Costco item is so excellent where flavor is concerned: The chain's rotisserie chicken is injected with a saline solution (a mixture of water and salt) before cooking. In a process known as injection brining, Costco treats its chicken with saline to keep it moist and flavorful during the extended cooking process. Injection brining ensures that high temperatures create crispy outer skin and sufficiently cook the dark meat portions of the chicken, without drying out the white meat. Costco's process is also more efficient, as traditional brining methods can take hours .
Tips and tricks for getting the most out of your glorious Costco bird
There is a small downside to Costco's rotisserie chicken in that each 3-ounce serving contains a whopping 460 milligrams of sodium. The maximum daily sodium intake for most adults should be 2,300 milligrams, while the ideal amount is a much lower 1,500 milligrams per day. Although the per-serving amount of sodium in Costco's chicken doesn't exceed these numbers, with a dish this tasty, it's easy to overdo it. Despite these nutritional concerns, rotisserie chickens are perfectly fine as an occasional dinnertime indulgence, provided that a person is not on a sodium-restricted diet.
Accordingly, we want you to get the most out of Costco's rotisserie chicken, which you can do by turning it into a tasty sandwich and using the remnants of the bird to make chicken stock. Of course, there are lots of other ways to use these flavorful birds in recipes. You can also incorporate the leftovers into a delectable pasta dish complete with feta cheese and tomatoes, or flavor the meat with salsa and use it in a hearty burrito bowl. Shredded chicken and avocado nachos are an excellent snack or party appetizer, and this preparation is easier than ever when you have a tasty pre-made chicken in your fridge.