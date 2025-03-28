Review: Taco Bell Revamps Street Chalupas & Nacho Fries, But Not For The Better

As far as I can recall, I liked the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa and particularly enjoyed the Cheesy Street Chalupas from Taco Bell. So, I was pretty sure I would like the Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas. It brings me no pleasure to share that this new menu item let me down. Theoretically, Taco Bell's meat, cheese, onion, and this new Chile Lime Crema sauce should taste pretty good together. But I can't really confirm or deny this hunch because the toasted cheddar shell so thoroughly dominated each bite of my chalupas. Even though there were so many raw onions on each chalupa that they were spilling all over my kitchen table as I was trying to photograph them, what should have been a boldly onion-y flavor was eclipsed by that all-consuming chalupa shell.

Because none of the ingredients inside contributed enough on its own, I enjoyed my chalupas more with the aid of sauce packets, but then they just tasted like sauced chalupa shells. For what it's worth, I just slightly preferred the steak version to the Cantina Chicken one because I thought the chicken was a little drier, whereas the steak counterbalanced the prevailing breadiness just a tad better. Overall, though, I would recommend against trying either variant of Toasted Cheddar Street Chalupas and instead suggest sticking to the cheaper and tastier Chalupa Supreme — No. 1 on my Mashed list of Taco Bell tacos ranked worst to best.