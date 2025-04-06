The Unhealthiest Things You Can Order At Smoothie King

Smoothie King may rule when it comes to smoothie chains offering a suite of sumptuous sips, but that doesn't make every option on the menu a prime choice in the realm of nutrition. Though the company's creations aim for the sweet spot between delicious and nutritious, there are plenty of items that land squarely in one court or the other. When flavor and enjoyment outweigh keeping your macros in check, you can run into a real battle where sugar, fat, and calories wield a mighty sword against vitamins, minerals, and protein. The truth about Smoothie King is that some of the creations on the menu pack in as much unhealthy content as a straight-up milkshake, a composition that no splash of potential nutritional magic can counteract.

Advertisement

Which members of the royal ranks are the worst Smoothie King items when it comes to prioritizing sweet fun over sensible consumption? I ran through the nutrition facts to find out how the formulations shake out so I could identify the unhealthiest items you can order. They all sound like serious treats, for sure, but their outsized calorie count, fat content, and sugar concentration take them beyond the walls of the health world. Next time you're before the King trying to make a sensible decision, keep in mind that these less-than-favorable representatives from the kingdom are orders to think twice about.