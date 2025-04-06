5 New Items You Should Buy At Costco This April
At Mashed, we love introducing readers to brand-new products from our favorite retailers, and in keeping with our mission, we've discovered some enticing spring buys at Costco that we're excited to share. This April, members will have access to new items like Easter gift boxes, cute lunchtime accessories, deep dish pizza variety packs, innovative kitchen appliances, and dried fruit gift trays. In our selection, you'll find some practical items along with great treats and gourmet goodies to ensure a satisfying spring season.
While a trip to Costco usually means a good time, keep in mind that all the new items featured here are categorized as online only, which means they can only be purchased through the Costco website. This is actually great news for members, as Costco's online-only deals often feature impressive discounts, though we should note that prices may vary by location. In any event, now is a great time for a spring shopping spree, and Costco has you covered if you're looking for seasonal products and other must-have items.
Knipschildt Peanut Butter Easter Eggs
For Costco members seeking an Easter gift that looks as good as it tastes, Knipschildt Peanut Butter Easter Eggs deserve a place on your spring shopping list. Offering a tempting combo of white chocolate and peanut butter, these treats' beautiful hand-painted exterior makes them even more appealing. While a retail price of $29.99 per each 18-count box might seem expensive for Easter candy, it's quite the bargain when you consider these peanut butter eggs are created by award-winning chocolatier Fritz Knipschildt.
S'well Bento Box
Japanese bento boxes offer a cute and convenient way to transport your lunch, and now you can even find bento boxes with fun designs at Costco. The S'well Bento Box, which retails for $26.99, is constructed from dishwasher-safe stainless steel and comes with an adjustable divider and leak-proof lid. Along with the multi-colored floral motif, other designs include blue waves, solid black, or teak hardwood print.
Giordano's Chicago Frozen Single-Serve Deep Dish Pizza Variety
Chicago deep dish pizza has a long and fascinating history, but you don't need to be a resident of the Windy City to sample this pizza's deliciousness. Costco members can now snag a 12-pack of Giordano's Chicago Frozen Single-Serve Deep Dish Pizzas, which includes four 6-inch pepperoni, cheese, and sausage pies per package. This pizza pack definitely isn't cheap at $119.99, but it's indisputably less expensive than a plane ride to Chicago.
Chefman Obliterator Blender with Travel Jars
The Chefman Obliterator Blender is perfect for smoothies, shakes, mixed drinks, and more. Complete with transportable travel jars and an auto blend function that aims to create the perfect consistency for blended ingredients, this versatile appliance is a bona fide steal at just $129.99. Costco members can choose from sleek grey or black to ensure this sophisticated blender looks right at home in their kitchen.
Vacaville Fruit Company Dried Fruit Heart Shaped Tray
The Vacaville Fruit Company Dried Fruit Heart Shaped Tray features a variety of wholesome selections perfect for snacking and gifting. For $36.99, Costco members get an adorable heart-shaped bamboo cutting board, plus a selection of dried plums, pluots (a hybrid of plums and apricots), two varieties of peaches, dates, apples, apricots, prunes, pears, mango, and kiwi. In case of leftovers, remember that dried fruit can be incorporated into lots of tasty recipes, including homemade granola and classic fruit cake.