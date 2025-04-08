Rules Golden Corral Employees Have To Follow
While the notorious buffet chain Golden Corral has, quite literally, a lot on its plate, have you ever wondered what it's like to be working there behind the scenes? To meet food safety standards and overall smooth operations, all employees at Golden Corral must stick to a set of rules and guidelines. Most people go to a place like Golden Corral because they want to make sure that they stretch their dollars like a pro since it offers some of the best buffet deals in town.
The secret to any successful business lies in the conditions employees work under. If the conditions are unreasonable or overly strict, it is highly likely that both employee performance and the restaurant's overall output will suffer. A restaurant that has been in the spotlight for decades, like Golden Corral, is expected to have solid rules for its employees to follow, as it is essentially one of the industry's leading experts.
For those that may be wondering what it's really like to work at Golden Corral, we've carefully curated some of the rules that its employees have to follow. Some are good, some are bad, and some are a bit of both. But maybe that's just what might make it exciting? Or not, read on to decide for yourself.
All new employees must pass the food safety course
It makes sense for this rule to be a top priority since it isn't just a restaurant policy — it's a federal law. Besides adhering to government regulations, food safety training equips employees at Golden Corral with necessary skills that will enable them to maximize their productivity as they take the right steps toward ensuring that the food is safe, served at the correct temperatures, and ultimately reduce the chances of foodborne diseases. This is crucial since an average of 3,000 Americans die each year from foodborne diseases, making it a significant health burden that is easily preventable.
As a result, the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) transformed the food safety system from shifting the primary focus from treating foodborne illnesses to preventing them. That's where food safety courses come in. This training makes room for employees to be in a better position to manage and prevent hazards by doing a deep dive into personal hygiene, foodborne illnesses, temperature control, food storage, cross contamination, food allergens, cleaning and sanitizing, and, of course, food safety regulations. In addition to this, all managers at Golden Corral must be ServSafe certified, which goes a step beyond the basic food safety training course.
The increase of food recalls by the Food Safety Association has also led to the importance of food safety and high quality training to support and encourage safe practices being emphasized. Adherence to this rule is closely monitored since all Golden Corral restaurants receive quarterly third-party food safety audits. Moreover, the internal quality assurance (QA) department audits each franchise location five times a year and each company location eight times per year, which means the restaurant always has to have its ducks in a row.
All fresh food items must be pre-washed
This is a rule because fresh produce contains a wide array of nutrients that are vital to your wellbeing, helping to protect you from heart disease, stroke, and even certain cancers. However, raw fruits and vegetables can also sometimes carry harmful germs, such as E. coli, listeria, and salmonella. These and other germs are responsible for the almost 48 million cases of food poisoning in the U.S. every year, producing symptoms that range from mild to severe. For the employees at Golden Corral, properly selecting and cleaning fruits and vegetables is a simple, straightforward way to help the customers avoid food poisoning, among other health issues. Failing to do so could have serious consequences for customers, put Golden Corral at risk, and jeopardize the employee's job.
Just like how it's important for employees to know why potatoes should not be stored next to fruit, it is also of extreme importance for fresh food items to be pre-washed as they are usually handled by many different people, from the harvesting stage to the packaging so the risk of contamination is increased. As long as the employees are following the right steps for cleaning and storing produce, Golden Corral can be confident that it is reducing its chances of foodborne illnesses significantly. While there are foods that you should be washing and some that you shouldn't, the employees at Golden Corral are trained so that they are able to distinguish between the two.
Cell phones and other Wi-Fi-enabled devices are not permitted in restaurants
This one is a no-brainer as distracted employees will definitely lead to slower service and unhappy customers. Modern technology has transformed once simple devices like watches into major workplace distractions (hello smartwatches). Because these devices allow employees to communicate as if they were on a phone, they have all been banned. Golden Corral tries to create an environment where the employees engage with each other (and customers) instead of being glued to their screens. No surprises here though, as it would be quite distasteful to have employees on their phones while trying to serve customers as well.
Besides significantly reducing its chances of having device addicted employees that ignore customers and miss orders, this rule also helps the restaurant to adhere to some food safety standards as most mobile devices are plagued with 10 times the amount of bacteria as compared to a toilet seat. Mind-blowing right? While toilets tend to get cleaned frequently, cellphones are often left out of a cleaning routine. Let's be real, how many of us actually clean our phone after washing our hands in the washroom? A safe guess would be most of us don't. Since bacteria can also be transferred from the workstation (through mobile devices) to the food, it is understandable why this rule is enforced at Golden Corral.
Use of social media during work hours is restricted
To avoid being tempted to snap a photo that could possibly implicate the restaurant later on, Golden Corral prefers to have its employees not using social media, at all, during working hours. A few years ago, a now former employee posted a YouTube video that went viral and raised a lot of eyebrows about the restaurant's sanitary practices and was subsequently fired as a result. No surprises there though, because who would keep an employee that basically exposed the entire organization. Besides the threat of tarnishing the restaurant's reputation, this rule also helps to keep the employees productive and focused on the job.
Think of it this way: an employee who has just watched a dozen funny TikTok videos is unlikely to immediately switch back into work mode and focus. They'll likely want to share a laugh with colleagues, discussing the videos or even pulling them up to watch together — because sometimes, a simple explanation just doesn't do them justice. Social media one, productivity zero. Employees are also liable for whatever they post on social media after working hours, if it is something that would implicate Golden Corral in any shape, form, or size. This includes trying to indirectly speak or make an impression of speaking on behalf of Golden Corral. If found out, employees could actually lose their jobs, even if they did not use their real names. Suffice to say that it would be safer to steer clear from taking any photos, videos, or recordings while at the workplace.
Employees are welcome to take a break, but for some it will be unpaid
For some employees at Golden Corral, shifts can get a little hectic as breaks will be unpaid. You read that right. Although, at first glance, this might seem unfair, some states in America do not require employers to provide paid breaks, especially if they are hourly workers as opposed to full-time, salaried employees. So, if you're an employee at Golden Corral in one of those states where breaks are unpaid, you'll be allowed a 30 minute unpaid break for every five hours worked, which isn't too bad if we're being real. A half hour is more than enough time to re-energize, especially if all you're going to be doing is maybe eating a snack and just having some down time. However, this won't work for employees that are looking to sneak in a school run or head to a quick doctor's appointment so they would need to get authorization from their supervisors first.
Besides it being illegal, Golden Corral would be basically shooting itself in the foot if an employee were to be denied their 30 minute break as it is also crucial for productivity and the employee's overall wellbeing. A healthy employee equals maximized productivity and greater returns for the restaurant. Financially struggling employees may be less inclined to take breaks, as they aim to maximize their working hours and earnings. In the long run, this could become a problem for Golden Corral, as studies have shown that employees who take breaks are more likely to go above and beyond for the restaurant.
Blue jeans, corduroys, and leggings are not allowed
This rule makes sense since Golden Corral employees are provided with uniforms at no cost to try and maintain a cohesive look across the restaurant. While employees are allowed to substitute items from their wardrobe, they are not permitted to wear blue jeans, corduroys, or leggings under any circumstances. This rule helps ensure that the Golden Corral customer experience is maximized since well dressed staff gives the impression of a clean and well-managed establishment. Since Golden Corral's atmosphere is typically busy, this rule makes it easier for customers to quickly identify staff. In addition, while males are supposed to wear socks at all times, females must wear neutral stockings that match their skin tone. This makes perfect sense, as not specifying it could lead to employees wearing mismatched options, resulting in odd and often hilarious looks.
Ideally, employees should also follow their managers' guidelines on the exact placement of their name tags. This might seem like something that is straightforward and obvious, but you would be shocked at the number of people that mess up their entire looks simply because of awkward name tag placements. It might seem a little strict, but it's all for a good reason. Employees at Golden Corral must also change into their uniforms before starting their shifts and do so prior to entering the building. Those working two different jobs won't have the option to change at Golden Corral — they must arrive fully dressed and ready to start working.
Employees receive discounted food and free beverages only during their shifts
Imagine waking up everyday and knowing that you don't need to pack any lunch for work. Thrilling, right? Working for Golden Corral does have its pros as well since employees on duty are allowed to receive discounted food and free beverages. This is a big plus since the meal prices are already quite low to begin with. Honestly, who wouldn't love a free or discounted meal? This rule is a clever and strategic move by Golden Corral, as discounted meals boost employee morale and encourage them to stay on the premises during breaks. It also saves employees the hassle of packing lunches daily, allowing them to enjoy the very food they're serving. Providing meals also shows that the restaurant does try in its own way to foster a positive working environment. Additionally, if employees know they'll be eating the food as well, they're likely to take extra care to ensure it meets safety and hygiene standards.
Discounted or free meals also encourage better dietary choices, which directly impacts employee health. Employees are more likely to make healthier choices when they are available. Golden Corral can use this opportunity to offer balanced and nutritious food options, promoting a culture of well-being. A healthier workforce can lead to reduced absenteeism, improved focus, and a decrease in long-term health-related costs for both employees and the organization. That said, this one is not a tough rule to follow really because who doesn't love discounted stuff? Employee discounts equal a happier, healthier workforce. It may not be in the top 10 of the best chain restaurant meals in 2025, but the discount must count for something surely.
Beards are not allowed
The beard crew does not exist at Golden Corral. Even if it's for religious purposes, employees would need to go through a lengthy process to get their beard approved. The reasoning behind this rule is that beards are essentially facial hair, and hair tends to carry a significant amount of bacteria. Aside from the risk of food contamination, facial hair can become unkempt and unhygienic after spending hours in a hot and steamy kitchen. This rule is not much of a shocker though for Golden Corral employees as it is stated quite clearly in its rulebook. It's typically just those rules that are changed mid-employment that end up becoming a cause for concern.
It is made clear to Golden Corral employees that beards are a deal breaker from the moment they are onboarded so they literally get into this one with eyes wide open. However, it's no secret that in every group, there's always someone who tries to test their luck — but it's highly unlikely that Golden Corral will budge on this rule. Suffice to say, food hygiene is a vital part of the restaurant business after all so it does not come as a shocker that Golden Corral does its best to enforce this rule.
Smoking in uniform is prohibited, even during breaks
Golden Corral does not accommodate smokers, so employees needing a break after a long shift will have to wait until they leave the premises and change out of their uniforms before enjoying that long-awaited puff. Chewing gum, which is usually an alternative to smoking as it helps to soothe or manage the urge to smoke for a bit, is also not allowed. This leaves its smoker employees caught between a rock and a hard place quite literally. The reason for this seemingly painful rule is that smoke lingers and leaves traces on clothes which would impact customer experience as some might not be too pleased about the idea of being served by someone smelling of smoke.
Additionally, smoke that lingers on clothing and breath can transfer to food, potentially leading to contamination issues for Golden Corral. This buffet restaurant could definitely do without a lawsuit resulting from food safety issues from thirdhand smoke. Another thing is, employees literally represent the restaurant and this rule might also be in place in order to protect Golden Corral's professional image, and for odor control.
Employees must adhere to strict sanitation rules
Strict adherence to sanitation rules is crucial for Golden Corral employees, as non-compliance could lead to the restaurant being shut down by food safety regulators. This is because it is a federal law with very severe consequences if broken. If breaking this rule doesn't end well for the restaurant, it's certain it won't end well for the employee responsible either. Employees at Golden Corral have to make sure that they regularly clean surfaces using disinfectants, wash their hands, and any other food utensils to reduce the risks of cross contamination of ingredients as well as minimizing the spread of pathogens in the restaurant.
In addition, employees must wear gloves at all times in the restaurant, which makes sense, as hands can carry a significant amount of bacteria. That's not all, Golden Corral also conducts daily temperature checks for all employees to make sure they are feeling alright. Anyone found exhibiting any fever-like symptoms will be asked to stay at home. It goes without saying that food handled by an unwell person is likely to be contaminated, posing a risk to anyone who comes into contact with it.
Strict employee rules have helped Golden Corral survive
Having hundreds of locations scattered across the United States, Golden Corral has continued to grow and expand since it was founded in North Carolina in 1973. Even though there are many buffet restaurants in every state, it has somehow managed to still attract the attention of consumers. While other chain buffet restaurants have disappeared after a while, it remains standing to this day. What is Golden Corral's secret to survival?
This restaurant has somehow managed to uphold a business model that caters to large families and budget conscious customers. While some may see the employee rules above as overly strict, they have clearly played a key part in keeping the franchise afloat. At the end of the day, it looks like Golden Corral's survival isn't just about its food — it's about its adaptability and a well structured system that has allowed it to weather the storm while its competitors have faded into obscurity.