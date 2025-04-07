The Ingredient That Lands This Trader Joe's Product On South Korea's Ban List

Everything But the Bagel Seasoning from Trader Joe's is a fan favorite. As a matter of fact, it was awarded the prestigious title of overall favorite product during the grocery store's 2020 customer choice awards, and five years later, the love is still going strong. Thanks to social media, even folks from across the globe are eager to sprinkle some on their avocado toas, but if you reside in South Korea, even a sprinkle is strictly forbidden. The flavorful blend contains a delightful balance of sea salt, flaked onion, flaked garlic, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. However, that last ingredient is what got it banned from South Korea.

Advertisement

Poppy seeds are stored in pods that form on the poppy flower — specifically the opium poppy (Papaver somniferum). To harvest them, you must remove the pods and slice them open. This releases the seeds from the liquid latex in which they are suspended. The latex, known as opium, is a powerful narcotic from which derivative opioid drugs are made. Although you don't have to worry about the seeds containing opiates, small amounts of the liquid, which contains the naturally occuring opium alkaloids morphine and codeine, may still be present on them after harvesting. Though common processing procedures like washing, toasting, or baking works to further diminish the already minuscule amount of opium that may linger on the seeds, as far as South Korea is concerned, any amount is too much.

Advertisement