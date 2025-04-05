Turn Up The Heat With This Spicy Cauliflower And Brussels Sprouts Recipe

By Catherine Brookes
Spooning roasted cauliflower and Brussels sprouts out of bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

A side of veggies is a classic accompaniment to grilled, baked, or pan-fried meats and seafood, adding plenty of color and nutrition to your plate. And, whilst simply steaming or boiling your vegetables is perfectly acceptable, these methods sometimes don't yield the most flavorful results. We're all about adding as much flavor as possible to your cooking without creating any unnecessary hassle, and this spicy cauliflower and Brussels sprouts recipe by Catherine Brookes ticks all of the boxes. Here, we bring these humble veggies together, coat them in a medley of warming spices, and roast them until beautifully caramelized. It's a simple but effective method that transforms two seemingly basic ingredients into an irresistibly tasty side dish.

Amongst the delicious spices used in this recipe are paprika, cumin, and chili powder, which add just the right amount of heat. There's also an unexpected twist in the form of hot honey, which does an incredible job of enhancing the natural sweetness of the vegetables while boosting that spicy kick a touch further. The prep couldn't be easier here. Simply whip up the spice mixture and toss it with the diced cauliflower and sprouts before spreading everything onto a baking sheet and popping the veg into the oven. Then, you can get to work on other elements of your dinner while they roast to perfection.

Gather the ingredients for the spicy cauliflower and Brussels sprouts

Spicy cauliflower and Brussels sprouts ingredients laid out Catherine Brookes/Mashed

As well as the washed and trimmed Brussels sprouts and the small head of cauliflower, you'll need to gather the spicy marinade ingredients. These are olive oil, hot honey, paprika, cumin, chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper.

Step 1: Cut the cauliflower

Diced cauliflower on wooden cutting board Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Split the cauliflower into florets, then cut each into halves or quarters so all of the pieces are roughly the same size.

Step 2: Cut the Brussels sprouts

Halved Brussels sprouts on wooden cutting board Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Peel the outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts and cut them into halves.

Step 3: Add veg to a mixing bowl

Diced cauliflower and Brussels sprouts in glass mixing bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Transfer the cauliflower and Brussels sprouts to a large mixing bowl.

Step 4: Combine the marinade ingredients

Oil and spice mixture in bowl with spoon Catherine Brookes/Mashed

In another small bowl, stir together the olive oil, hot honey, spices, salt, and pepper.

Step 5: Coat the veg

Spice-coated cauliflower and Brussels sprouts in glass mixing bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Pour the mixture over the vegetables and toss well to coat.

Step 6: Line a baking sheet

Baking sheet lined with parchment paper Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 7: Add the vegetables

Spice-coated cauliflower and Brussels sprouts on baking sheet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Spread the coated vegetables on the baking sheet.

Step 8: Bake the vegetables

Roasted spicy cauliflower and Brussels sprouts on baking sheet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until tender and slightly charred.

Step 9: Serve

Spicy roasted cauliflower and Brussels sprouts in serving bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

Transfer to a bowl to serve.

Spicy Cauliflower and Brussels Sprouts Recipe

Transform humble cauliflower and Brussels sprouts into a flavor-packed side with a marinade of spices and hot honey in this easy and versatile recipe.

Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
40
minutes
servings
6
servings
Spicy roasted cauliflower and Brussels sprouts in bowl
Total time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 small head of cauliflower
  • 1 pound of Brussels sprouts (washed, ends trimmed)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons hot honey
  • ½ teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon cumin
  • ½ teaspoon chili powder
  • ½ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 F.
  2. Split the cauliflower into florets, then cut each into halves or quarters so all of the pieces are roughly the same size.
  3. Peel the outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts and cut them into halves.
  4. Transfer the cauliflower and Brussels sprouts to a large mixing bowl.
  5. In another small bowl, stir together the olive oil, hot honey, spices, salt, and pepper.
  6. Pour the mixture over the vegetables and toss well to coat.
  7. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  8. Spread the coated vegetables on the baking sheet.
  9. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until tender and slightly charred.
  10. Transfer to a bowl to serve.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 128
Total Fat 7.2 g
Saturated Fat 1.1 g
Trans Fat 0.0 g
Cholesterol 0.0 mg
Total Carbohydrates 15.4 g
Dietary Fiber 4.0 g
Total Sugars 8.3 g
Sodium 233.7 mg
Protein 3.6 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
How can I make the vegetables even spicier?

Spicy roasted cauliflower and Brussels sprouts in bowl Catherine Brookes/Mashed

The selection of spices we use here gives the dish a wonderful warmth, but if you prefer something a little punchier, there are plenty of ways to turn up the heat. One great option is to incorporate a pinch (or more!) of cayenne pepper into the spice mixture. This will give everything a fierier finish than using just standard chili powder alone. You could also go for red pepper flakes here. Just a small scattering into the spice mix should be enough to see a noticeable difference in the spice level. 

Another way to make things spicier whilst keeping the recipe simple would be to add a dash of your favorite hot sauce, such as sriracha or tabasco. Alternatively, try switching out the olive oil for a chile-infused oil. Or, if you'd like to introduce something fresh into the mix, try stirring some finely diced chile peppers into the marinade mixture. These could be jalapeños, serranos, or even bold birds' eye chiles.

Which foods can I pair with these spicy veggies?

Spicy roasted cauliflower and Brussels sprouts on baking sheet Catherine Brookes/Mashed

The freshly roasted spicy cauliflower and Brussels sprouts will pair well with a wide range of foods, serving as the ultimate nutritious yet flavor-packed side. Of course, meats such as grilled chicken, pork chops, or a perfectly cooked steak would all taste wonderful alongside the veggies, especially if rubbed with some of the same spices that feature in the marinade. You could even mix up an extra batch of the marinade and use this for the meat, too.

Seafood options, such as pan-fried fish or shrimp, would also make excellent accompaniments to the veggies. In fact, the flavors in this honey-garlic salmon would tie in beautifully with those spicy notes. If you're after a plant-based pairing, consider serving the cauliflower and sprouts with some crispy tofu (which, again, is an excellent candidate for marinating) or tossing them into a wholesome grain bowl, perhaps alongside chickpeas, toasted pumpkin seeds, and a creamy tahini dressing.

