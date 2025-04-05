Turn Up The Heat With This Spicy Cauliflower And Brussels Sprouts Recipe

A side of veggies is a classic accompaniment to grilled, baked, or pan-fried meats and seafood, adding plenty of color and nutrition to your plate. And, whilst simply steaming or boiling your vegetables is perfectly acceptable, these methods sometimes don't yield the most flavorful results. We're all about adding as much flavor as possible to your cooking without creating any unnecessary hassle, and this spicy cauliflower and Brussels sprouts recipe by Catherine Brookes ticks all of the boxes. Here, we bring these humble veggies together, coat them in a medley of warming spices, and roast them until beautifully caramelized. It's a simple but effective method that transforms two seemingly basic ingredients into an irresistibly tasty side dish.

Advertisement

Amongst the delicious spices used in this recipe are paprika, cumin, and chili powder, which add just the right amount of heat. There's also an unexpected twist in the form of hot honey, which does an incredible job of enhancing the natural sweetness of the vegetables while boosting that spicy kick a touch further. The prep couldn't be easier here. Simply whip up the spice mixture and toss it with the diced cauliflower and sprouts before spreading everything onto a baking sheet and popping the veg into the oven. Then, you can get to work on other elements of your dinner while they roast to perfection.