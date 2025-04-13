11 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Italian Salad Dressings

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The most basic dressing you could ever conjure up to make your simple homemade salad a tastier affair has to be Italian vinaigrette. A basic blend of oil, vinegar, and zesty spices come together to share space on your greens and veggies with a familiar yet satisfying flavor combination. But glide down the salad dressing aisle of your local grocery store and you'll discover that every brand on the shelf has its own unique tweak on the original formula. In almost every instance, those tweaks alter the nutritional value in ways conscious consumers should be aware of. If you're not in the mood to tackle a homemade Italian dressing recipe to make sure your dietary needs are met, you should at least know which of these bottles doesn't share your concerns for your well-being.

Advertisement

I scanned the info for bottle after bottle of the best and worst store-bought Italian dressings to uncover a reasonable baseline for calories, fat, and sodium content. The most favorable composition nets you between 45 and 70 calories, 7 grams of fat, and fewer than 400 milligrams of sodium per 2 tablespoon serving. Using this as a touchstone, I hunted down the unhealthiest Italian dressings hiding among the whole pack. If you're hoping to watch your intake of some pretty gnarly macros while giving your salad a solid kick of flavor, these brands are best avoided in service of your dietary demands.