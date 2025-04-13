10 Bizarre Steak Cooking Methods You Never Saw Coming
Since prehistoric times steak has been a beloved dish, and as culinary techniques have evolved people have devised unconventional — and sometimes downright bizarre — ways to cook it, with different cultures from all over the world developing their own unique tastes and flavors. Beyond cultural innovation and trying to avoid steakhouse chains that aren't worth the price tag, some individuals have taken it upon themselves to discover new ways to cook steak, using everything from everyday household items to cutting-edge technology.
Although there are a number of mistakes people make when eating steak, it is clear that everyone knows what they want: a perfectly cooked steak. While there are many different paths to get there, we want to lay out all the bizarre ones for you. Some of these methods will lead you to your perfect steak, while others will just leave one to seriously consider becoming a vegetarian.
The beauty of innovation and evolution is that they pave the way for those with vivid imaginations to create cooking methods that will be left with more questions than answers — and, if we're being honest, a fair bit of confusion too. Some might call these methods creative, while others will simply be left baffled. That said, we've put together a list of the most jaw-dropping, eyebrow-raising steak cooking methods we could find.
1. Dishwasher sous vide
This method mirrors traditional sous vide cooking, as it starts by vacuum-sealing the steak. However, instead of using a water bath, place it in the dishwasher and run a normal wash cycle. It turns out the dishwasher can be an all-in-one kitchen utensil that allows one to cook dinner while cleaning the dishes from lunch. We'll leave this up to readers to decide whether this is gross or not. After seasoning the steak to one's preference, place it in a sous vide bag and vacuum seal it. This is to make sure that the steak does not come into contact with any detergents. While some people may view this as not so bad, we find it pretty shocking nonetheless. When the steak is sealed shut in the bag, head on over to the dishwasher and place it inside.
A standard dishwasher will usually achieve good results, so there is no need to worry about whether the dishwasher will do the trick or not. When that is done, set the dishwasher's temperature to 122 degrees Fahrenheit and the timer to 90 minutes and begin cleaning — oops, we mean cooking. It is crucial to set the correct temperature for this method as not doing so would defeat the purpose and not produce the intended result. After the sous vide is done, remove the steak from the dishwasher as well as its vacuum seal and add it to the pan or grill for a quick sear. Then, voilà! A medium-rare steak will be ready to eat.
2. Pink Himalayan salt rock steak
Who's up for some steak on a salt rock? While cooking steak on a salt block is not very conventional, the method is loved because of how the salt prevents the steak from sticking to the block. For this method, start by preheating the salt block over an open flame or in the oven. Since pink Himalayan salt rocks are very fragile and can easily crack, this has to be done very slowly and calmly, gently increasing your heat from low to medium to high. We recommend heating the rock for a period of 20 minutes for each stage. Once heated (test if there's enough heat by sprinkling some water on the rock and if it sizzles a lot, it's ready), remove it and place the seasoned steak directly on top to cook.
Flip your steak after cooking for one to two minutes if you're using thin slices, and four to five minutes for your thicker cuts. Although this method is somewhat odd, it adds a little extra complexity to the taste of your steak. It's a bit tricky, though — some might argue that the hour spent heating the salt rock could have been used to simply grill the steak instead, making us question whether all the effort is truly worth it. So when hunting for the perfect pan for each cut of steak, and there happens to be a pink Himalayan salt rock available, here are all the details to decide which method is best for cooking the perfect steak.
3. Spa day for steak sizzling on hot stones
Now, this method is almost similar to the Himalayan salt block technique, but instead, heated massage stones are used – the kind typically found in a spa — to cook the steak. To get started, heat the massage stones over an open flame or in the oven. Unlike salt rocks, they're far more durable, so there's no need for a slow heat-up. A professional massage stone heater will not work in this case since it leaves the stones fairly warm, and they need to be really hot in order for the steak to sizzle. Heat the stones at a high heat for approximately 30 minutes, and then place them on top of a seasoned steak.
Since most massage stones are small and round, they may not cover the entire steak, leading to uneven cooking. It's necessary to manually adjust the position of the stones frequently to ensure that the steak is cooked evenly. One thing for sure though is that there will definitely be visible ring marks on the steak which might not be aesthetically pleasing. Once it feels like the steak has cooked enough on the one side, flip it over and repeat the process. For this method, we recommend bringing plenty of patience — because it's bound to be a slow and painstaking process.
4. Steak waffles unleashed
This one could either be a major breakfast hit or miss, depending on how one chooses to look at it. Instead of pouring in the usual waffle batter, place a seasoned steak directly into the waffle maker – then close the lid and hope for the best! Just like a traditional method, preheat the waffle iron, season the steak, and enjoy a glass of wine while waiting for it to heat up because a lot of heat will be required for the steak to be a success. Be sure to coat both sides of the iron grid with non-stick spray otherwise it could be a literal disaster. Once the waffle iron is super hot, carefully place the seasoned steak in it and hope for the best.
Although cooking times may vary depending on the thickness of your steak, we recommend checking on it after eight minutes of cooking. Open the waffle iron and place it on a cutting board to see if the steak has been cooked to perfection. It would be wise to not turn the waffle iron off when doing this since the steak may need to be put back in for another minute, in intervals, until it has been cooked perfectly. Once this is done, let the steak rest a bit before slicing and serving it. And there it is, a guide to cooking a steak that looks like a waffle.
5. Steak pressed to perfection
Another very bizarre method involves using a regular clothing iron to cook steak — just be prepared for your wardrobe to get a little jealous. Although there are several appliances in the kitchen that are up to date with technology evolving, someone somewhere seemed to have had an epiphany and realized that you can cook steak using a clothing iron. Forget all those wrinkly clothes in your closet, cook a steak instead. This method involves starting off with seasoning the steak to your preference, and unfortunately, we haven't come across any clothing flavored seasoning — yet. Once that is done, proceed to wrap the steak in foil, leaving the sides loosely open so that steam can escape. Next, set the iron to its highest heat setting, and wait for about a minute before placing it on the steak.
Place the iron on top of the steak for about four to five minutes, pressing down firmly to ensure maximum heat transfer and even cooking. When that is done, flip the steak and repeat the process so that the other side gets cooked as well. Lumpy and boney steaks are harder for the iron to cook through evenly so we recommend using thinner cuts of steak for this method. One might wonder why anyone would try this method, but believe it or not, some — including a TikToker — swear that iron-cooked steak is surprisingly delicious.
6. Cryo-searing steak on dry ice
This method involves freezing your steak before searing it, making it especially unusual since dry ice is essentially solid carbon dioxide, which is not exactly a typical cooking ingredient. Achieving the perfect sear requires evenly cooking the outer layer before the inside fully cooks. Using dry ice helps create a thicker crust while preventing the interior from overcooking. This is how to do it: First, season the steak and wrap it tightly in foil. Once this is done, proceed to placing the steak in a tub or bowl of dry ice. Since dry ice is extremely cold and can cause severe burns, avoid touching it with bare hands and use insulated gloves instead. Let the steak sit in the bath for about 20 minutes, and then carefully pull it out and place it on a flat surface.
Hold on, we're not done yet. Once the steak has been flash-frozen with dry ice, place it in a hot, oil-coated pan and sear each side for about four minutes on high heat. Since there is a frozen barrier around the steak, the heat from the pan will cook the exterior faster than the interior, creating a thick flavorful crust that is full of texture without overcooking the inside. However, since consuming dry ice is highly discouraged due to its potential toxicity, we're not entirely convinced this method is the safest.
7. Engine block steak cooking
If you're rushing to hit the road but still craving a steak, this method lets you cook it right on your car's engine while you drive. Although it is far quicker to cook steak in a frying pan or on a grill, some people find this method to be both thrilling and oddly satisfying. Since most engine temperatures can get as high as 195 to 220 degrees Fahrenheit, it is more than enough heat needed to cook some thin slices of steak. Start off by wrapping a seasoned steak in foil, and then pop the car hood and place it right on the engine. It would be wise to wrap the steak in foil multiple times to avoid starting a grease fire in the engine.
For safety, it's also best to rest it on the protective engine cover rather than directly on the engine itself, as this cover shields the essential components that keep the car running. The downside to this, though, is that the engine cover is not as hot as the engine itself, but at least the car would be safe, right? After this, all that is needed is to simply drive. It is recommended to drive around for two hours, but stop to check on the steak at 30 minute intervals. If the steak is already sizzling after the first 30 minutes, adjust the time accordingly. Once the steak is cooked to your liking, pull over, grab some complementary roadside snacks (or skip them), and enjoy an engine-cooked masterpiece.
8. Steak seared on molten glass
This method is as bizarre as it sounds. Instead of using a regular grill, cook the steak over molten glass. The intense heat will sear the meat instantly, creating a mind blowing crust. However, cooking with molten glass is extremely risky and definitely not recommended for home use. There isn't much preparation to this method as one will simply pour the hot molten glass on top of the steak and leave it to rest on it until the liquid has solidified. Because this method is as dangerous and risky as it sounds, it is not recommended to try to remove the steak before the liquid has cooled down and solidified.
What this basically means is that there is no way of regulating the steak's temperature. This method usually results in a well done steak with a somewhat charred exterior. That's not all, since it's not feasible to flip the steak while it cooks, the top and bottom won't have an evenly seared appearance. A charred top and a greyish bottom? Not exactly the most visually appealing dish. Even the whiskey-based sauce that would take your steak to the next level, if you were using a less bizarre method, might not be enough to save this one.
9. Pop it like it's toast
It turns out the toaster isn't just for bread and sandwiches, who knew? It can also be used to cook a steak. Before seasoning the steak, ensure it fits easily into the toaster. It's best to trim any excess pieces manually for a proper fit. Once that's done, season the steak and get it ready to take bread's place as the new toaster champion — or not. If you're looking to get the steak to come out as medium rare, you would need to set the toaster to its second highest setting. It would be wise to completely avoid adding butter to the steak as the toaster would likely explode. Although we understand why the timing of adding butter to steak changes everything, you're better off leaving it out and be safe rather than sorry.
That said, slide the steak into the toaster and allow it to work its magic until it pops out — just like it does when you're toasting bread. The next thing you'll do is check to see if the steak has been cooked to your preferred consistency. If it's not quite there yet, slide it back into the toaster and wait for that pop once again. The jury's still out on whether cooking steak in a toaster rivals traditional methods, but some people seem to love the idea. What we do know, however, is that if you're planning to use this method, you might also want to budget for a new toaster — because, well ... yikes.
10. Sci-fi sizzle steak with infrared heat
Although this method might more likely haunt the steak than it will grill it, it's still a unique way to cook using an infrared grill, which has a slightly spooky vibe. This is undeniably one of the most nerve-racking ways to spend time in the kitchen. One would probably want to head to the backyard for this one while the sun is out shining brightly. You won't need to do this if you're not phased by infrared light at night. To get started, preheat the infrared grill to its highest setting and season the steak with your favorite seasoning. Once that is done, place the steak on the infrared burner and sear it for 60 seconds on one side before flipping it, and sear for an additional 60 seconds.
Since this method uses infrared heat, the chances of the steak sticking on to the surface are higher, so if this happens, have no fear — just continue to sear it until it easily slips off. While cooking steak using infrared heat seems pretty straightforward, we cannot help but wonder if it is totally worth it since it feels less like cooking and more like zapping your steak with futuristic heat — leaving us questioning if the end result truly justifies the method. But, we'll leave it to you to decide.