From Scotch To Soda: The Go-To Drinks Of 15 TV Icons

Over the last few decades, most of us have spent a significant portion of our lives watching TV. In 2023, for example, research suggests that the average American aged between 15 and 65 watched TV for nearly three hours a day. Our appetite for screen time is filled with everything from dark dramas to sitcoms to cozy mysteries, each of which follow our favorite characters as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life. Each has their own way of coping with life, and for many, when times get tough or when celebrations are in order, they reach for their favorite beverage.

For some (ahem, "Friends"), the answer is nearly always coffee. For others, whiskey is the only way through. For others, you can't go wrong with a beer (looking at you, Homer Simpson). If you're interested in the favorite beverages of your favorite characters, you've come to the right place. Below, we've rounded up some of the go-to drinks of the biggest TV icons, from "Breaking Bad" to "The Simpsons" to "Mad Men" and beyond.