The Biggest Recalls In Kraft Heinz History

Kraft Heinz is one of the biggest food and beverage manufacturers in the United States (third) and the world (fifth). It has over 200 brands and diverse food products that range from frozen meats to cheeses to juice boxes.

To put into context how massive Kraft Heinz is, consider that it is a merger of two well-known food processing companies that have been in business for well over a century. Heinz was founded in 1869 in Pennsylvania by Henry John Heinz; Kraft in 1903 in Chicago by James L. Kraft. Both companies grew exponentially since, going global, acquiring other brands, and expanding product lines. Finally, in 2015, the companies entered into a merger and became Kraft Heinz. It currently has an impressive portfolio of famous brands and products that are staples in homes worldwide. Given the sheer number of products it manufactures, it is unsurprising that Kraft Heinz has had major product recalls over the years.

Recalls happen when a manufacturer or regulatory body discovers problems with the preparation, packaging, storage, and other segments of production that might compromise food quality and consumer safety. Kraft Heinz has declared its commitment to providing customers with safe, top-quality food, and so it issues recalls for products that don't meet its quality and safety standards. Here are the biggest product recalls in history before and after Kraft Heinz's merger.