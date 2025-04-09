Tomaticán Recipe: A Hearty Chilean Beef Stew

This traditional Chilean stew might just become your new favorite summertime dish. We know what you're thinking: Stews and soups are winter fare. But just wait until you try tomaticán. Chunks of tender beef are sauteed with onions and a few herbs and spices, but the real magic comes in the form of two of the best summertime vegetables: sweet corn and ripe tomatoes. It is a simple dish, but it is one that you will find yourself coming back to again and again to celebrate those simple flavors of summer.

While tomaticán is best in summer, when the tomatoes are ripening on the vine and the corn is bursting with juice, this dish is still a stew, and is perfect to make in the winter months using canned ingredients. (For the record, both tomatoes and corn are on the list of vegetables that are good to buy canned.) Should you choose to go with canned vegetables, the preparation time gets even shorter than the original 20 minutes.

However you choose to prepare this South American stew, be it in the heat of summer or to gird against winter's chill, whether it's with the freshest vegetables from the market or cans from the back of your pantry, this perfectly balanced combination of simple flavors hits the spot.

