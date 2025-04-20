8 Facts Revealed About Mario Batali's Wife, Susi Cahn
Susi Cahn was born in New York City in the 1960s. While many know her as the wife of celebrity chef Mario Batali, she's also got an interesting story of her own. Her husband is no stranger to the media and has faced scrutiny over past allegations of sexual misconduct, while she has remained completely silent, never commenting on the accusations.
There's been ongoing speculation about whether Cahn is still married to Batali, especially as the once-beloved celebrity chef fell from grace and stepped away from all his restaurant ventures. As far as what has been reported though, the two are still married and quietly living in their Michigan home where they moved as the scandal broke out. Quite recently, her husband, Batali, has been seen slowly emerging from his social media and professional hiatus as he has been very active on his Instagram account of late and there have been reports of him transitioning back into the restaurant scene. Batali himself has been seen teasing his comeback on social media, so maybe it's just a matter of time.
Beyond the headlines and public speculation, Cahn has quietly built a life rooted in creativity, resilience, and purpose. From her connection to a legacy fashion empire to her work with the family's beloved farm, she has carved out her own path — largely out of the spotlight. Here are some facts we have learned about Cahn.
1. Susi Cahn was raised in a world of luxury and style
Susi Cahn was raised by her parents, Coach fashion house founders and designers Miles and Lillian Cahn, who were of Russian Jewish and Hungarian descent respectively. Her mother, Lillian, was born in Hungary, and her father, Miles, was born to Russian Jewish refugees. Together, they raised a family that had strong roots in hard work, creativity, resilience, but most of all, they nurtured a solid and supportive home life. Their cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit most likely shaped much of Susi's upbringing. This is reflected in the lives of her siblings, Julie and Don Cahn, who have also maintained a quiet elegance while moving comfortably within elite circles.
Her parents founded Coach in 1961 which made them millions. Her family's business success definitely provided her with a privileged background. Susi's mother, Lillian, later designed a creative and innovative handbag concept that became a global sensation — bringing in millions more. The Coach Handbag was a shopping bag purse that Susi's mother was inspired to create after she spent her childhood delivering paper shopping bags for her family's business in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Both the bag and the Coach brand itself were a huge hit that resulted in Susi growing up in a world of luxury and style. In 1985, after tremendous success with Coach, which was now bringing in almost $20 million yearly, her parents sold it and launched a second business called Coach Farm making artisanal goat cheese in the Hudson Valley. Susi became a key player in the family business, managing the farm's goat herd and establishing herself as a businesswoman in her own right.
2. She has a passion for philanthropy
Although she came from a wealthy family, Susi Cahn was raised with humility and a strong work ethic. Her parents taught her the value of money, the importance of giving back, and the responsibility that comes with privilege. She co-founded the Mario Batali Foundation with her husband in 2008, which raises money for pediatric disease research and children's educational programs. The foundation's mission statement, promises "to ensure that children receive proper nutrition, attentive care, and a strong foundation in reading, encouraging them to dream big while providing them with the necessary tools to become an active force for change in today's world."
In order to raise enough money to keep the foundation and its initiatives running, Cahn and her husband would host the Can Do Awards Gala every year. However, since Batali's scandal emerged in 2017, updates on the gala have been scarce, making it unclear whether the event and foundation is in fact still ongoing. What is known is that the last publicly noted gala took place in 2020.
Cahn is known for her warmth, compassion, and strong commitment to both her family and community. Her dedication to philanthropy is, by far, one of her most admirable qualities. Cahn is also linked to The Lunchbox Fund, which provides food to schools in Soweto, South Africa. Through this initiative, Cahn has been instrumental in providing over 70 million total meals to 387,000 children since it began in 2005. It's a quiet, yet powerful legacy — one that speaks volumes about her heart for service and her impact behind the scenes.
3. Susi Cahn enjoys travelling
Susi Cahn enjoys traveling with her husband, Mario Batali. Their journeys have taken them to various international destinations, including Paris, Nicaragua, and Rome. Batali once shared that the couple's favorite spot to dine in Rome is La Pergola, known not just for its cuisine but also for its breathtaking view of St. Peter's Basilica. Batali also once described the Cavalieri Hotel as a true gem. Given Cahn's preference for a low profile, it's likely that these travels aren't just about food or luxury — they're a chance to unwind, explore new cultures, and enjoy time away from the spotlight with someone she's built a life with.
There's something heartwarming about the way she travels all over the world with her husband and doesn't rush to immediately post their vacation pictures for the entire world to see. While sharing vacation moments online is completely natural in today's world, there's something quietly elegant about choosing to keep those memories private. This seems to be a language that Cahn has mastered throughout her life. She once told her husband that life is "an incredible gift," after he had suffered from a brain aneurysm and survived.
4. She prepares one dish annually
One would expect the wife of a world renowned chef like Mario Batali would be completely in love with all things kitchen, but, that's not the case for Susi Cahn. Opposites really do attract as she is on the extreme end of the cooking lovers platform, with her husband on the other end. Cahn does not like cooking at all and typically prepares only one dish annually: her husband's birthday cake. We can't help but love the sentimentality of it — who wouldn't swoon over a spouse who shows up just to cook for them once a year on their birthday?
Cahn's aversion to cooking is quite understandable as she was raised in a wealthy family which means that she most likely had the best chefs at her disposal, and since she loves baking for her husband, it's safe to assume that Cahn knows her way around the kitchen — she just doesn't usually like cooking herself. Whatever the case may be, we do not think her husband, Batali, has any problems with her not cooking since he loves to cook from home.
5. The couple met at a food event
Susi Cahn met Mario Batali at a food event in New York City in 1992, where she was representing Coach Farm as the special events coordinator and he was an emerging chef working at Rocco which was an old Italian American restaurant in Manhattan. On Cahn's birthday in 1992, she went to celebrate at Rocco, where Batali had only been working for two months. Coincidentally, his mother was also being celebrated that same day. He went out of his way to serve special meals and special wines to Cahn and her group, and even got his father to play the accordion at some point which led to the entire crew singing and dancing to Italian songs until 3 a.m.
Their relationship started soon after this and Cahn would go on to play a major role in his life as she supported Batali throughout his dry-spell at the restaurant, and she even lent him some money at some point when he was close to homelessness. Her husband, Batali, found himself in that position because he was chasing his dream. It was a risk, but he was determined to open his own restaurant.
Cahn, the ever-supportive partner, told the New Yorker, "There was never a moment's doubt that he was going to succeed.” It is clear that Cahn has had her husband's back from day one. The two then went on to get married in 1994, two years after meeting, in an intimate and private ceremony on a beach in the Caribbean. Cahn and Batali went on to celebrate with a reception six months later (with ice cream sandwiches in place of cake) and Batali, would make it a point to send her flowers on the ninth day of each month in honor of their wedding date which was on November 9, 1994.
6. Mario Batali and Susi Cahn have two sons
Susi Cahn and her husband have two sons, Benno, 28, and Leo, 25, together who Mario Batali told People have been "cooking since they began walking." Batali shared that Benno has a knack for making stuffed cheeseburgers with gorgonzola at the center, while Leo shines as the family's beef taco guru. It is clear that the boys did not inherit Cahn's aversion to cooking. It has worked to her advantage though because having three men in your home that are willing and able to make delicious meals would literally be a dream come true for many. Her two sons, Benno and Leo have released a cookbook together, "The Batali Brothers Cookbook," which features a lot of delicious comfort food recipes.
Benno followed in Cahn's footsteps in 2014 and enrolled at the University of Michigan, while Leo also enrolled there two years later. While they likely had their own reasons, we can't help but feel the boys chose this university partly out of admiration for their mother — perhaps wanting to walk the same halls she once did. Both boys also have a very low and quiet social media presence, which just shows us how their mother has clearly rubbed off on them.
7. Her farm's products were used in fine dining
After selling Coach Leatherware, Susi Cahn's parents founded Coach Farm in the Hudson Valley, specializing in artisanal goat cheese, which was used in some top restaurants before it was sold. She helped her parents set up this business which was completely different from the leatherware company that they had been used to, but they clearly understood business principles as the new company began to bring in revenue shortly after it was opened. Although the revenue wasn't immediately translating into profit, Susi's father remained confident that Coach Farm just needed time to gain momentum — especially with respected retailers like Macy's and Bloomingdale's already stocking its goat cheese. The new business was selling approximately $3,000 worth of goat cheese weekly, but her father Miles Cahn remained positive and hopeful that sales would increase eventually. While it's unclear whether Susi shared the same vision, what is known is that she and her husband made a strategic decision to feature Coach Farm products across all of his restaurants — some of which were Michelin-starred and had a global presence, back when he still owned them.
After launching its first cheeses in 1985, Coach Farm quickly carved out a niche among upscale grocers and fine-dining establishments. Susi's affluent background likely played a part in this early success, as her family's connections may have helped open doors and lend support to the new venture. Although Coach Farm has since been sold by the Cahns, the goat cheese remains a favorite in fine dining circles and continues to earn praise for its quality and flavor. The legacy of the Cahn family clearly lives on, with their influence still recognized and appreciated around the world.
8. Susi Cahn has a private lifestyle
Unlike her husband, Susi Cahn prefers to stay out of the spotlight. She maintains a low media presence and rarely gives interviews. This could be due to a reflection of her naturally reserved nature, shaped further by an upbringing rooted in quiet elegance and class. It's clear she's someone who values her privacy and chooses to guard her personal life with quiet intention. Her husband, Mario Batali, spent his entire career under the public eye until his celebrity appearances dwindled following sexual misconduct allegations. There has been a lot of public scrutiny surrounding her husband, and recently people have been wondering what life is like for Batali today.
Through it all, Cahn has remained a picture of grace, never offering public commentary. While the world has speculated, Cahn carries on with the same intentionality that's marked her entire life. Whether she is quietly managing the family's farm or simply retreating to their peaceful Michigan home, she seems to choose a private lifestyle.