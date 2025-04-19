This Major Company Once Recalled More Than 2 Million Pounds Of Canned Meat

Beans, chiles, and tomatoes are just a few of the canned foods you should always keep in your pantry. However, canned meat is another great staple food. While the major benefit of these products is their convenience, keep in mind that canned meat is a lot tastier than you might think. (Spam is surprisingly good in breakfast dishes!)

Advertisement

Canned meat is also praised for its longevity. An unopened can typically lasts two years or more, provided that it's fully intact and undamaged. That humble hunk of steel encasing the meat is doing important work by keeping germs at bay. However, when there are defects, you end up with major issues, such as a massive recall of over 2 million pounds of canned meat products.

In 2023, Conagra Brands found issues with a number of its canned meat products, including Vienna sausages, chicken, and potted meat from Armour, Kroger, Goya, Great Value, and Prairie Belt brands, among others. The company detected damaged and spoiled cans in its warehouse, which led to a widespread investigation. Out of concern that people may have faulty cans at home that lack obvious defects, Conagra Brands enacted the recall and urged consumers to check their pantries and discard any items affected. Fortunately, no reports of illness or injury occurred in conjunction with this packaging issue.

Advertisement