12 Canned Meats That Make The Best Breakfast

It's difficult to imagine a time without canned food. The convenience of tins has revolutionized the way we eat, with many diners no longer reliant on fresh produce or meat thanks to the technology. Instead, we can easily stock up on canned goods that have been preserved at their peak of freshness. Best of all, these products come with a long shelf life, lasting for up to five years if stored in a cool and dry place such as the kitchen pantry.

Things haven't always been as easy. While we have preserved food through salting, drying, and fermentation since time immemorial, canning is a more recent invention. In 1810, French confectioner Nicolas Appert discovered that heating food in glass jars could keep it fresh for longer periods of time. Within a matter of months, King George III granted a patent to British merchant Peter Durand to package food in lighter and more durable tin-plated iron cans. Yet it wasn't until 1825 that canned fruits, vegetables, and meats made their way to the U.S. It took even longer — until the 1850s — for canned food to become popular with Americans.

While we often use canned meats in lunches and dinners, the pantry staple can also make a delicious addition to quick — or more leisurely — breakfasts. Fully-cooked and packaged in easy-to-open cans, the meats require as little or as much preparation as your morning schedule allows. They are also very affordable and easy to find on supermarket shelves.