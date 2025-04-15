It must be hungry work running a country as complex and expensive as Canada. Former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows all too well just how much energy it takes to keep the political machine humming along. His taste for a variety of domestic and international fair has been well documented during his time in office, making appearances on his social media feed and showing up in newspapers and journals around the world. It's enough to stir the curiosity about what world leaders eat in a day, when they have literally every type of cuisine on the planet at their disposal.

With such a visible chronicle of Trudeau's eating habits in plain view, it's easy to assemble a rundown of the things this busy politician indulged in during his time in office. Sometimes he cozied up with pub food sat across from other high calibers, other times he made a public appearance with followers at a fast food joint. No matter where he's dining, Prime Minister Trudeau always seems to enjoy a hearty bite and happy times. And as one of the most recognized political figures of his time, his visits to the best food around always make the headlines as fellow guests and eaters share a moment with Canada's ex-top dog. Read on to find out what Justin Trudeau really eats.