Easy But Elevated Cookie Dough Dip Recipe
Cookies are one of the most enduringly popular sweet treats out there, and they really are hard to beat. Perhaps the only thing better than a classic chocolate chip cookie might just be the unbaked version, AKA cookie dough. It's often not safe to consume due to the inclusion of both raw flour and raw eggs, but there are secrets to making edible cookie dough so that it's not only safe but also delicious. For those who want to keep things as simple (yet tasty) as possible, this easy but elevated cookie dough dip from developer Kara Barrett is just the solution.
Featuring a simple combination of ingredients like butter, cream cheese, brown sugar, and dark chocolate chunks, this cookie dough dip is far easier to make than just about any actual cookie recipe. "I like the rich, creamy, caramelized flavor from the brown butter with the dark chocolate," Barrett describes. "The texture is somewhere between frosting and cookie dough, dangerously spoonable." She also highlights the fact that this is a zero-stress recipe — you don't need to worry about even turning on an oven, much less the possibility of burning cookies. The most difficult part of the recipe is browning the butter, but even that is a task that only takes about 10 minutes. The end result is something Barrett describes as "cheesecake meets cookie dough," and if that doesn't convince you, we're not quite sure what will.
Gather the ingredients for easy but elevated cookie dough dip
You only need a handful of ingredients to make decadent cookie dough dip a reality. The necessary ingredients include butter, cream cheese, vanilla extract, brown sugar, dark chocolate (chopped into chunks), and flaky salt.
Step 1: Brown the butter
In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter, swirling occasionally, until it turns golden brown and smells nutty. Be sure to stir occasionally to keep anything from sticking to the bottom of the pan.
Step 2: Cool the butter
Set aside to cool.
Step 3: Add dip ingredients to bowl
In a mixing bowl, add the cream cheese, vanilla extract, sugar, and cooled butter.
Step 4: Mix until smooth
Use a hand mixer or spoon to combine the ingredients till smooth and creamy.
Step 5: Add the chocolate
Fold in the chocolate chunks.
Step 6: Add salt
Add flaky salt and taste for seasoning.
Step 7: Serve the cookie dough
Serve topped with more flaky salt and extra chocolate.
This delightfully spoonable cookie dough dip is elevated by rich caramelized brown butter, and the tangy cream cheese and flaky salt offset the sweetness.
Ingredients
- 1 stick (½ cup) unsalted butter
- 12 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 75 grams dark chocolate, roughly chopped
- ¼ teaspoon flaky salt, more as needed
Optional Ingredients
- Graham crackers, for serving
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|346
|Total Fat
|30.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.5 g
|Cholesterol
|73.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|15.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.0 g
|Total Sugars
|12.9 g
|Sodium
|178.5 mg
|Protein
|3.5 g
What substitutes can I make in this recipe?
Everyone has certain preferences when it comes to cookies, and as such, everyone has certain preferences when it comes to cookie dough — and cookie dough dip, of course. Though this is a simple recipe, there are plenty of ways you can customize it to make it your own. For starters, you can make a simple swap by using chocolate chips instead of a chopped-up chocolate bar. Barrett notes that a chocolate bar adds a bit more texture, and she encourages sticking with dark chocolate to provide that nice bitter contrast.
Another simple swap you can implement is switching out the called-for unsalted butter for salted butter. If you like that sweet-salty flavor combo, this would be an especially wise choice. Just make sure to include salt somewhere, be it in the butter or in the called-for flaky salt, as it helps elevate the overall flavor of the dip.
If you don't have brown sugar on hand, you can opt for granulated instead, but know that your dip will have less depth of flavor. You could also mix a teaspoon of molasses into granulated sugar. Finally, Barrett recommends experimenting with other extract flavors — like orange — or toasting a little bit of flour and adding that to the mix for a little more structure. If you have malt powder in your pantry, consider adding a small amount of that to add an extra layer of flavor to the dip.
How can I serve this cookie dough dip?
The easiest and most straightforward way to serve this cookie dough dip is to dunk a spoon into the bowl and enjoy, but for those who want to serve the dip with actual dippers, we've got suggestions. Barrett served her dip with a simple side of graham crackers, which leans into the cheesecake element and works well to scoop up all of that goodness without overpowering the cookie dough flavor. She also recommends pretzels, which would play up the salty-sweet nature of the dip. Fruit is another good option, with strawberries or apple slices providing a juicy contrast to the dip. Finally, when in doubt, you can never go wrong with more cookies, so consider using store-bought (or homemade) chocolate chip cookies as dippers.
Let's say you're good on the dipper front, but you're looking for other dishes that you might serve alongside this dip. If that's the case, then you really can't go wrong by showcasing this dip alongside a slew of other dessert dips. Our over-the-top s'mores dip, vanilla fruit dip, or even pumpkin pie dip would all work wonderfully alongside this cookie dough dip. Best of all, each of these dips pairs well with dippers like graham crackers or fruit, so you can set out the dips and a platter of dippers and let guests (or your family members) choose their own adventure.