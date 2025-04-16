Easy But Elevated Cookie Dough Dip Recipe

Cookies are one of the most enduringly popular sweet treats out there, and they really are hard to beat. Perhaps the only thing better than a classic chocolate chip cookie might just be the unbaked version, AKA cookie dough. It's often not safe to consume due to the inclusion of both raw flour and raw eggs, but there are secrets to making edible cookie dough so that it's not only safe but also delicious. For those who want to keep things as simple (yet tasty) as possible, this easy but elevated cookie dough dip from developer Kara Barrett is just the solution.

Featuring a simple combination of ingredients like butter, cream cheese, brown sugar, and dark chocolate chunks, this cookie dough dip is far easier to make than just about any actual cookie recipe. "I like the rich, creamy, caramelized flavor from the brown butter with the dark chocolate," Barrett describes. "The texture is somewhere between frosting and cookie dough, dangerously spoonable." She also highlights the fact that this is a zero-stress recipe — you don't need to worry about even turning on an oven, much less the possibility of burning cookies. The most difficult part of the recipe is browning the butter, but even that is a task that only takes about 10 minutes. The end result is something Barrett describes as "cheesecake meets cookie dough," and if that doesn't convince you, we're not quite sure what will.

