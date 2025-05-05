The Biggest Potato Recalls In US History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The potato is a modest yet mighty food that has captured hearts and stomachs the world over. If a sack of potatoes isn't one of your personal pantry staples, there's a chance that another potato-based item is, because quite frankly, potatoes are the main ingredient in a lot of popular foods. That's why recalls that affect potato products sold in the U.S can affect food brands on a humongous scale.

Potato chips rank among the most popular snacks in the U.S., and hash browns are considered as a staple side for egg dishes. With these two examples alone, it's clear why several food manufacturers make millions of dollars just from selling potato-based foods. If one of these companies has to issue a recall of one or more of its products, immense amounts of retail-bound goods become unsalable. Recalls create huge financial losses in the business world, but they are a necessary precaution to keep the public safe.

Food recalls happen when a commercially sold product does not meet the federal regulations upheld by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and/or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Contaminations from either foodborne pathogens or foreign materials, undeclared ingredients, and quality issues stemming from mold or spoilage are common recall reasons for many products — including foods made with potatoes. These are some of the biggest recalls to ever take place in the U.S. that involved potato-based products.