Revive Your Canned Green Beans With This Fresh Fruit
Canned green beans are budget friendly and convenient, but the taste of this pantry staple can often fall flat. Luckily, there are several ways to make your canned green beans taste better, including rinsing them and tossing them in fat like butter or olive oil. Also, there's one fruity addition you shouldn't overlook: lemon.
You can incorporate lemon zest to impart a citrus flavor and juice for a bright burst of acidity that will breathe new life into your green beans. Lemons work wonders in many foods, canned green beans included, because they're flavor enhancers.
The fruit's acidity physically makes your mouth water, which actually helps your tastebuds tune into all the flavors within your food. Plus, it neutralizes any metallic notes that might be coming through from the packaging. As a bonus, aromatic oils within the zest add a fresh taste to the canned veggie.
Add it at the right time — and toss in these perfect partners
The amount of lemon juice and zest you add is really a matter of taste — start with a small amount of each and adjust according to your preference. However, make sure you add these elements at the right time. One of the mistakes everyone makes with lemon juice (we've rounded up several) is adding it too early.
Lemon loses a bit of its signature freshness and acidity when it's heated up and can even start to taste bitter if overcooked. So don't toss it on at the beginning with your salt and other spices. Instead, add it when your dish has almost finished cooking — a finishing touch.
The lemon juice and zest will transform your green beans, but to take it one step further, consider tossing in some herbs that pair well with the fruit. Thyme and dill are solid options. And while dried herbs will bring in extra flavor, if you have fresh ones on hand, a pinch or two will make your canned green beans taste like they're fresh from the market. Finally, if you want to add a bit of crunch to help with the often mushy texture of canned green beans, consider frying them (our air fryer garlic green beans recipe is a good starting point) or tossing in slivered, toasted almonds.