Revive Your Canned Green Beans With This Fresh Fruit

Canned green beans are budget friendly and convenient, but the taste of this pantry staple can often fall flat. Luckily, there are several ways to make your canned green beans taste better, including rinsing them and tossing them in fat like butter or olive oil. Also, there's one fruity addition you shouldn't overlook: lemon.

Advertisement

You can incorporate lemon zest to impart a citrus flavor and juice for a bright burst of acidity that will breathe new life into your green beans. Lemons work wonders in many foods, canned green beans included, because they're flavor enhancers.

The fruit's acidity physically makes your mouth water, which actually helps your tastebuds tune into all the flavors within your food. Plus, it neutralizes any metallic notes that might be coming through from the packaging. As a bonus, aromatic oils within the zest add a fresh taste to the canned veggie.