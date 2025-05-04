10 Major Starbucks Recalls That Shook The Franchise

Having been on the coffee circuit for more than 40 years, java giant Starbucks has seen more than its share of product recalls. The more the brand has expanded into sectors like home goods and grocery products, the higher the probability of snafus that send the supply chain into a tailspin. When it happens, it's not just Starbucks that's impacted; it's retailers, coffee shops, and customers who end up in need of fast action to make sure everyone impacted stays safe and secure. Beyond the shady things about the Starbucks menu, there are also the dodgy — though unintentional — issues that arise to make recalling items a necessity for the sake of customer safety.

Through the decades, Starbucks has seen its share of high impact incidents that could potentially jeopardize the health and well-being of its customer base. A quick search reveals a laundry list of scenarios that have caused operations to pump the brakes and roll the tape backwards. Whether it's due to bits of glass that could have been floating around in a bottled beverage or tainted food that might have made its way into a customer's digestive tract, some of the largest recalls in Starbucks history have put the company on its back foot and caused more than a little headache and heartache for one of the most trusted names in commercial coffee.