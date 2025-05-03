This Hidden Gem In Florida Has A Past That Food Lovers Will Devour

Florida is home to plenty of well-known towns packed with visitors, from Miami and Jacksonville on the east coast to Tampa and the idyllic beach communities of Southwest Florida on the Gulf side. However, foodies may want to look to the appropriately named Forgotten Coast region of the Sunshine State for an underrated gem, particularly for those who enjoy seafood. That's Apalachicola, a small historic Panhandle town with a long history of feeding hungry diners.

Apalachicola's modern history dates back to 1828, when the settlement that would become the town was founded. Alongside the plentiful sources of lumber, seafood was among the area's first industries, particularly harvesting from the rich oyster beds that grow in the nearby waters. Shrimp also quickly became a popular local catch as new harvesting methods developed in the early 20th century.

Although the town no longer holds as prominent a position in the wider seafood world, it remains an important hub for the thousands of tourists who flock to the region every year to enjoy the beautiful beaches, gorgeous weather, and quieter feel compared to many other parts of Florida. It's easy to sample seafood from the Gulf and elsewhere around the world at a diverse selection of local restaurants, including popular spots such as Apalachicola Seafood Grill, The Station, Up the Creek Raw Bar, Half Shell Dockside, and more. The town even hosts an annual Florida Seafood Festival, as well as a community Oyster Cook-Off, among other popular local events.

