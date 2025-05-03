This Hidden Gem In Florida Has A Past That Food Lovers Will Devour
Florida is home to plenty of well-known towns packed with visitors, from Miami and Jacksonville on the east coast to Tampa and the idyllic beach communities of Southwest Florida on the Gulf side. However, foodies may want to look to the appropriately named Forgotten Coast region of the Sunshine State for an underrated gem, particularly for those who enjoy seafood. That's Apalachicola, a small historic Panhandle town with a long history of feeding hungry diners.
Apalachicola's modern history dates back to 1828, when the settlement that would become the town was founded. Alongside the plentiful sources of lumber, seafood was among the area's first industries, particularly harvesting from the rich oyster beds that grow in the nearby waters. Shrimp also quickly became a popular local catch as new harvesting methods developed in the early 20th century.
Although the town no longer holds as prominent a position in the wider seafood world, it remains an important hub for the thousands of tourists who flock to the region every year to enjoy the beautiful beaches, gorgeous weather, and quieter feel compared to many other parts of Florida. It's easy to sample seafood from the Gulf and elsewhere around the world at a diverse selection of local restaurants, including popular spots such as Apalachicola Seafood Grill, The Station, Up the Creek Raw Bar, Half Shell Dockside, and more. The town even hosts an annual Florida Seafood Festival, as well as a community Oyster Cook-Off, among other popular local events.
A long history, but an uncertain future
While there's no denying the seafood-focused past of Apalachicola, the future remains a bit more uncertain. Some of its difficulties occurred in 2013 as a result of the significant overharvesting caused by the Deepwater Horizon oil spill disaster, as well as water quality and predator-related issues. In 2020, Florida's Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission closed Apalachicola Bay to all fishing and harvesting for five years with the goal of allowing the troubled fishery to heal itself. In 2025, officials are slated to determine whether, as locals fear, some or all of the bay may remain closed indefinitely.
With this in mind, Apalachicola diners should note that a good portion of local menus is not from local waters. Even if the meals prove tasty, the distance your fish has to travel can be seen as an indication of the eatery's quality. (For this reason, some seafood restaurants may not want you to know the source of what's on your plate.)
Those looking for a combination of delicious food, unique culture, and plentiful history will find themselves right at home in Apalachicola. With careful planning and local support, there's hope the area could soon once again be as impressive when it comes to catching seafood as it is for serving it to hungry visitors today.