Stock Up Now: 10 Canned Foods That Are About To Get More Expensive

Nearly every shopping sector is bracing for the potential price increases due to come with the current administrations tariffs taking effect. For grocery shoppers, this means not only elevated costs for produce and dry goods imported from Canada, Mexico and abroad, but also price increases on grocery store staples that utilize meat and produce from regions impacted by the additional tariffs. Beyond the added expense across the board for the steel used in making aluminum cans, your favorite pantry essentials — crucial food items featured regularly in your daily dining — stand a solid chance of becoming more costly in the near future.

Thankfully, the hold-off on implementing tariffs on nearly every country engaging in trade with the U.S. means you have time to get your canned food shopping strategy in the can. If you're in the habit of stocking your larder with a supply of canned goods, you may be interested to know which of these products are worth stocking up on before the price increases take place. Thanks to long shelf lives for most canned foods, you can easily grab extras while you still see prices you're used to. With everything from tuna to tomatoes on the line, these selections are prime picks for doing a bulk shop as soon as possible just to take advantage of what may soon be their lowest prices for the foreseeable future.

