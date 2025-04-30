The Biggest Salmon Recalls In US History

Salmon is, without a doubt, one of the most popular types of fish for U.S. consumers. This is helped by its nutritional value, but also because it's incredibly versatile — it can be enjoyed smoked with eggs, for example, grilled with vegetables, or baked and slathered in lemon and dill sauce. Gordon Ramsay fans know that the chef is all about pan-frying the fish until tender.

But there are some major downsides to salmon. In 2017, some salmon caught off the Alaskan coast, for example, had tapeworms. The fish has also been known to carry deadly parasites, and in some cases, it can harbor dangerous bacteria, too. Listeria is one of the common strains of bacteria found in smoked salmon, for example, but the fish can also contain salmonella and Clostridium botulinum, too. All of these strains of bacteria can be life-threatening.

If you're concerned about the safety of your favorite salmon dish, whether you love a salmon burger, a salmon fillet, or cold-smoked salmon slices, it's a good idea to keep an eye out for recalls. This is because companies and authorities will often pull fish from the shelves if it's considered to be a health risk. Intrigued? Find out more about some of the biggest salmon recalls ever below.

