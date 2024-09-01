12 Ways To Take Simple Salmon Patties To The Next Level
Nutritious and delicious, salmon patties make a great addition to a balanced dinner plate. They're simple to make, great for meal prepping, and versatile enough to suit various tastes. Though opting for the classic combination of canned salmon, egg, bread crumbs, and onion is a safe bet for creating a satisfying patty, there are a few tweaks that can be made to take your recipe to the next level.
When whipping up your next batch of salmon patties, why not try making them extra special? From adding easy ingredients to using a new cooking method, there are so many ways to elevate the flavor and texture of your patties. Pan-frying can enhance the crispiness, while adding spices or chiles will give the salmon patties a fiery kick. Basic ingredients such as diced bell pepper or Dijon mustard can make a world of difference, too. So, whether you're aiming for a zesty, herb-infused patty, a fully loaded salmon burger, or something with a gourmet twist, these ideas are sure to provide a little inspiration.
1. Sprinkle in fresh herbs
A fantastic way to add flavor, freshness, and a pop of color to your salmon patties is with some herbs. While dried herbs are a convenient way to enhance the taste, fresh herbs will bring a vibrant, aromatic quality to the patties that's hard to beat.
Dill is a classic pairing for salmon, with a slightly citrusy, grassy flavor that perfectly complements the richness of the fish. Parsley is another wonderful option, adding a fresh, peppery note to the patties. Chives, on the other hand, can bring a mild onion-like taste. If you love bolder, aromatic flavors, cilantro or mint would make great additions too.
To incorporate fresh herbs into your salmon patties, first finely chop them, before adding them to the salmon mixture. Stir well to distribute the herbs evenly throughout the mixture, then shape your patties. A good starting point is about a tablespoon of chopped herbs for a standard 14.75-ounce can of salmon. You can experiment with combinations of herbs too if desired. For example, when paired together, dill and parsley will create a wonderfully balanced, herbaceous flavor.
2. Add lemon zest
If you're looking to brighten up the flavor of your salmon patties, lemon zest is the perfect ingredient. Using the juice from this vibrant fruit is a popular way to add a little tang in salmon patty recipes, but the zest will bring a deeper citrus taste without altering the texture of the mixture.
Firstly, you'll need to zest a fresh lemon using a microplane or fine grater. Around 1 teaspoon of zest should be an ideal amount for a batch of patties (from a 14.75-ounce can of salmon), bringing a pleasant citrusy burst without being too overpowering. Simply toss the zest into the patty mixture, before combining everything together and forming the patties. As the patties cook, all of those amazing natural oils in the zest will infuse the patties, filling them with citrusy goodness.
Lemon zest will also pair well with other ingredients like garlic, fresh herbs, onions, or spices, creating a delicious and well-rounded flavor profile. You can also use a combination of both lemon juice and zest if desired, to really amp up the tangy flavor.
3. Include bell pepper
It's fair to say that a plain old salmon patty can look a little beige. So, if you want to introduce some color and crunch to your recipe, try adding diced bell pepper into the mix. Each bell pepper variety will offer a slightly different taste. Red and yellow bell peppers tend to be sweeter, while green peppers have a slightly more bitter, grassy flavor, so pick a color that best suits your taste preferences.
Start by finely dicing your chosen pepper. The pieces should be small enough that they can be distributed evenly throughout the patty mixture. You can sauté the diced bell pepper in a little olive oil for a softer texture and more mellow flavor, or add them to the mixture raw for a fresher, crisper bite. You could also combine the pepper with other flavorful veggies, such as finely diced onion or celery. Typically, about half a cup of chopped bell pepper is sufficient for a batch of patties, but you can adjust this to your taste if desired.
Bell peppers make a nutritious ingredient addition, too. These veggies are rich in vitamin C, which is essential for the health of our skin and blood vessels, as well as vitamin B6, which is vital for forming healthy red blood cells in the body.
4. Mix in sautéed onion
Aromatic, savory onions are a popular addition to salmon patties, and one way you can enhance their natural sweetness is sautéing them before combining them with the other patty ingredients. Not only does this bring out their delicious flavors, it also helps to soften the onion, ensuring it blends seamlessly into your patties, which should now come out lovely and tender in the middle.
To prepare, finely dice a medium-sized onion. Then, heat olive oil or butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the onion, and sauté until it becomes soft and translucent, usually around seven minutes. If you want to add even more depth, turn the heat down to low after the initial sautéing, and let the onions cook a bit longer. You'll have onions that are golden brown and caramelized in no time. This will make them extra sweet and flavorful.
Once the onions are cooked, add them into your salmon patty mixture, before shaping and cooking as desired. The sautéed onions should add a wonderful juiciness to the patties, while also infusing them with a mellow, aromatic flavor.
5. Cook them in the air fryer
If you have an air fryer in your kitchen, this can serve as a fantastic tool for adding crispiness to your salmon patties. The air fryer uses hot air circulation to cook food, which yields a similar result to frying despite requiring significantly less oil. This method not only means lower-fat salmon patties, but also gives that satisfying crunch to their exterior.
To make air fryer salmon patties, start by preparing your salmon patty recipe of choice (perhaps incorporating some of our suggested ingredient add-ins). The patties should be approximately one inch in thickness. Then, spray your air fryer basket with cooking spray to prevent sticking, and preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Arrange the patties in a single layer in the basket and cook for about eight minutes. They should now be wonderfully crisp and golden on the outside, yet tender in the middle.
Serve the patties with some fresh lemon wedges and your favorite dip for a delicious snack or side dish. This is a super convenient method that's much quicker than baking the patties in the oven and easier than standing over the stove top. It's the perfect solution for busy weeknights!
6. Pair them with a creamy sauce
What could be a better pairing for a crisp, savory patty than a rich, creamy dipping sauce? If you ask us, a well-chosen sauce is an essential part of any salmon patty recipe. And, there are plenty of different options to choose from, each introducing a slightly different flavor to your patties.
A delicious, crowd-pleasing option is a tangy dill mayo, which combines the freshness of chopped dill with the zesty taste of lemon and creaminess of mayonnaise. This sauce adds an amazing citrusy brightness to the patties, creating a beautifully balanced dish. If you don't have dill on hand, parsley, cilantro, or mint can work well in its place. Greek yogurt can also make a great substitute for the mayo if you prefer a lighter sauce.
If you want something with more of a kick, a sriracha mayo is another excellent choice. The creaminess of mayonnaise blended with the fiery heat of sriracha creates a bold, flavorful sauce that brings a touch of excitement to your plate. Just mix mayonnaise with sriracha to taste, and for extra tang, perhaps a squeeze of lime juice. Another great flavor pairing for salmon is honey and mustard, and these ingredients are easy to blend into a rich, creamy dipping sauce by combining them with mayo and a squeeze of lemon.
7. Use king or sockeye salmon
While many salmon patty recipes use canned salmon, opting for fresh fish can give your patties more of a gourmet feel. Of course, canned salmon scores points for convenience, requiring no pre-cooking before adding to the mixture. But, using fresh salmon will make your patties extra juicy, meaty, and flavorful. To elevate your patties even further, we recommend selecting a premium variety of salmon such a king or sockeye. These types of salmon are known for their rich flavor and firm texture, making them perfect for creating the ultimate salmon patties.
King salmon is prized for its high fat content, which gives it a buttery texture and succulent taste. This natural fattiness will result in patties that are moist and tender. On the other hand, sockeye salmon is known for its vibrant red color and slightly firmer texture. It has a more full-bodied, almost sweet flavor compared to other salmon varieties, making it a brilliant choice for patties.
To incorporate fresh salmon into your patties, first select a filet that's about 1 pound in weight. Then, season it with salt and pepper, place it on a lined baking sheet, and bake the salmon in the oven for 12-15 minutes until it's opaque and flaky. Let the fish cool a little, then flake the cooked flesh apart with a fork. Now, it's ready to add into your patty mixture.
8. Toss in some spices
Adding spices to your salmon patties is a fun and versatile way to transform their flavor profile. There are countless combinations to try, each adding a unique element of color and warmth, and being easily adaptable according your heat preference.
For a hint of sweetness and heat, try adding a combination of paprika and cayenne pepper to the patty mixture. The paprika will contribute its mild smokiness, while the cayenne pepper adds a subtle, spicy kick. To make an Indian-style salmon patty, a blend of turmeric, cumin, ground coriander, and chili powder works fantastically, adding just the right amount of warmth and aromatic flavor. Or, to keep things simple, opt for a pre-blended seasoning mix such as Cajun or taco seasoning. If you're using fresh salmon in your recipe, try rubbing the filet with your chosen spices, along with some olive oil, salt, and pepper before cooking for an additional infusion of flavor.
These spices will pair well with other aromatics such as onion, garlic, and ginger, which can also be added in handy powdered form, as well as other savory ingredients like soy sauce, fish sauce, or miso, which are great for adding a dose of umami-richness to your patty base mixture.
9. Build a fully loaded salmon burger
After you've whipped up a batch of epic salmon patties, there's an easy way to take their deliciousness one step further. Transform your simple salmon patties into a mouth-watering salmon burger by adding a selection of tasty toppings and a perfectly toasted bun. This takes the patties from a simple side dish or snack to a substantial, well-rounded meal that offers a variety of textures and flavors with every bite.
Start by selecting your favorite burger bun to complement your salmon patty. Brioche buns are an excellent choice with their soft texture and slightly sweet flavor. Or, for a healthier option, you could go for a whole grain or seeded bun that adds a nutty flavor and extra texture. Next, it's time to choose your toppings. Fresh, crunchy lettuce, pickles, and ripe tomatoes are classics that add crispness and juiciness, while sliced avocado or guacamole will contribute a delicious creamy richness. For some sharpness and tang, throw in some sliced red onions, or perhaps a handful of arugula for a more peppery element. And, don't forget the cheese. A sharp cheddar or something mild and creamy like Swiss cheese would work equally well here.
When it comes to condiments, a tangy tartar sauce or zesty garlic and dill mayo would complement the patties and toppings fantastically. For more heat, drizzle some sriracha onto each toasted bun before assembling the burger.
10. Try some fresh chiles
Fresh chiles are sure to add bold, punchy flavor to your salmon patties. If you want to add a more intense spicy kick your recipe, this is the way to go. Depending on your heat tolerance, there are various chiles to choose from, and different ways to incorporate them.
Toward the milder end of the heat scale, we have jalapeños. These little green peppers will still add a significant kick to your patties, without blowing your head off. Simply remove the seeds and finely dice the jalapeños before adding them to your salmon patty mixture. One to two jalapeños per batch of patties should add plenty of spicy flavor. If you're sautéing veggies or aromatics to incorporate into your patties, you could also add the diced chiles to the pan at this point to soften them up slightly.
To create a hotter salmon patty, try using serrano chiles, which will bring a slightly more intense kick. Or, for the ultimate spice explosion, opt for fiery habanero chiles. These chiles are much hotter, so take care not to add too much. You can always balance out the heat with other ingredients like lime juice or yogurt if desired. If you're building a burger with your salmon patties, you could also add slices of fresh chile pepper as a crunchy topping alongside other veggies and sauce.
11. Stir in Dijon mustard
A tangy, flavor-packed condiment that pairs particularly well with salmon is Dijon mustard. Its bold and tangy taste makes an ideal complement to the rich, fatty salmon, adding a real complexity to the overall flavor. And, it couldn't be easier to incorporate into your patties.
To use Dijon mustard in your recipe, simply mix a tablespoon or so into the patty mixture. You can of course adjust this to taste if needed. You'll find that the acidity of the mustard makes a great contrast to the richness of the salmon, adding a refreshing flavor element that keeps the patties from feeling too heavy.
Dijon mustard will work well in combination with other ingredients like fresh herbs, lemon zest, and sautéed onions. You can also use it alongside spices like cayenne pepper, cumin, or paprika. For an extra tangy touch, try brushing a thin layer of Dijon mustard on the outside of the patties before cooking them, which will adds heaps of flavor and create a slightly caramelized crust as the patties cook.
12. Pan-fry them
It's a classic cooking method for salmon patties, and we totally see why. Pan-frying the patties is an easy way to achieve that wonderful crispy outer coating, while keeping the inside tender and juicy. It's a simple yet effective technique that's sure to make each bite satisfying and flavorful.
When shaping your patties for pan-frying, an ideal thickness to aim for is one inch, which should allow them to cook all the way through without burning. Once the patties are ready to go, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil, or another neutral oil such as vegetable or canola oil, in a large frying pan. Set the heat to medium-high. You want the oil to be hot enough to create a crisp crust without burning the patties. A good test is to drop a small piece of the salmon mixture into the pan. If it sizzles as it hits the pan, the oil is ready.
Carefully place the salmon patties into the pan, making sure they aren't too crowded. Fry the patties for about two minutes on each side, or until they are golden brown and cooked through. Place them on a plate lined with kitchen paper for a few minutes to remove any excess oil, then they're ready to enjoy.