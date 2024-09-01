12 Ways To Take Simple Salmon Patties To The Next Level

Nutritious and delicious, salmon patties make a great addition to a balanced dinner plate. They're simple to make, great for meal prepping, and versatile enough to suit various tastes. Though opting for the classic combination of canned salmon, egg, bread crumbs, and onion is a safe bet for creating a satisfying patty, there are a few tweaks that can be made to take your recipe to the next level.

When whipping up your next batch of salmon patties, why not try making them extra special? From adding easy ingredients to using a new cooking method, there are so many ways to elevate the flavor and texture of your patties. Pan-frying can enhance the crispiness, while adding spices or chiles will give the salmon patties a fiery kick. Basic ingredients such as diced bell pepper or Dijon mustard can make a world of difference, too. So, whether you're aiming for a zesty, herb-infused patty, a fully loaded salmon burger, or something with a gourmet twist, these ideas are sure to provide a little inspiration.