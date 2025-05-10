Store-Bought Frozen Quesadillas, Ranked From Worst To Best

Whether you're hungry enough for a full meal or you're just hankering for a snack, it's hard to beat a good quesadilla. In its simplest form, this Mexican (and now Tex-Mex) staple, originating in Sinaloa, Mexico, is composed of cheese folded inside a tortilla that's grilled to crispy, melty perfection. But despite its simplicity, this savory snack hasn't reached the same frozen-aisle ubiquity as some other favorites. Since we've already ranked frozen empanadas and other take-home classics like frozen store-bought sliders, we wanted to give frozen quesadillas a try — despite our options being somewhat limited.

Before we dive into which frozen quesadillas reign supreme, it's worth noting that this is not an exhaustive list. Several brands we researched were unavailable in our area, and while we reached out to a handful of companies in hopes that they were willing to send over some samples for the purposes of this review, only one followed up. As such, certain brands or filling types included here may not be available in your area, and vice versa. If anything, let this ranking be a testament to the unmet potential of the frozen quesadilla market — no matter how tasty the items that we sampled were, there will always be room for more. You can find more on the methodology used for this ranking at the end of this article.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.