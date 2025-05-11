The Absolute Best Costco Freezer Finds Under $15

Certain items in Costco's stock transcend the concept of well-priced and attain the level of real steal. If you've ever tasted Kirkland frozen pepperoni pizza or Costco meatballs, you know the quality of the company's creations. Anything of these items you can find for $15 or under qualifies as a special purchase, and because the items happen to be in the freezer section where they could possibly last indefinitely until you're ready to use them, they reach a level of warehouse nirvana few grocery goods can ever aspire to.

When you stumble upon a freezer item at Costco for $15 or less, you'd be wise to snatch it up before the shoppers behind you figure out what's good. I went on a voyage of discovery with some fellow tasters, trekking through my local Costco freezer section in search of the underlying truth about which $15 frozen foods can help you see the world of shopping through new eyes.

If all of this talk about fortuitous freezer finds sounds a little grandiose, it's because making your food money go as far as possible is serious business. These purchases can help you achieve warehouse grocery greatness. All you need is a Costco card, 15 bucks, and a little freezer space.