Matty Matheson's Complete Evolution: From Chef To Actor

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The world of celebrity chefs has grown and grown. With the likes of Food Network stars like Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri, who have become household names thanks to their cooking chops and plentiful time on the air. But beyond network television, there is a whole class of well-known chefs that have emerged through online-first publications and social media — and chef Matty Matheson owes a lot of his fame to this less-conventional path to stardom.

Though he honed his cooking chops the old-fashioned way — working his way up through restaurant kitchens — he began his rise to prominence on Vice's video channels. His boisterous, larger-than-life personality was hard to ignore and, when paired with his creativity in the kitchen, created an unbeatable combination. But as Matheson's fame grew, new opportunities arose and he slowly began to evolve from just a chef to an entertainer. He added host, podcaster, and author to his resume before finally taking the leap and making his first repeat appearance on the silver screen.

Learn more about Matheson's journey and discover how he went from culinary school in Toronto to landing a recurring role on one of FX's most successful shows.