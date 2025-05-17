12 Frozen Healthy Choice Meals That Are Actually Unhealthy

Back in the shoulder-pad era of the 1980s, Conagra's chairman got a wake-up call in the form of a heart attack and a weeklong stay in intensive care. While recovering — and probably rethinking every steak-and-potatoes business lunch he'd ever had — he discovered that "healthy" and "tasty" didn't have to be sworn enemies. That realization sparked the birth of Healthy Choice — frozen meals promising fewer calories, less fat, and reasonable sodium levels.

Fast-forward a few decades, and it's time for a little nutritional checkup — are these meals actually healthy? Many Healthy Choice entrées do pack solid nutrition with lean proteins, respectable veggie portions, and vitamin lists longer than a CVS receipt. But others ... well, let's just say their sodium content might raise your eyebrows and your blood pressure. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) calls a dish "high sodium" when it hits 20% or more of your daily recommended limit — several meals on our list cruise past that mark at 26%. A few also soar past the same threshold for added sugars, turning your chicken bowl into a surprise dessert. (If you're curious how we picked which meals made this list, check out the methodology section at the end.)

But we're not here to cancel convenience or ban your microwave to the garage. If your favorite Healthy Choice meal made the list, don't panic — moderation is still the gold standard. Enjoy it now and then, while mixing in some other options. After all, variety is the real spice of life — and sometimes, it comes with way less salt.