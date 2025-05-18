Cereal Recalls That Impacted Breakfast Lovers

It's hard not to love cereal. Breakfast cereal's biggest brands, like Kellogg's and Quaker, have been part of countless morning routines since the turn of the 20th century. Many classic cereals are still top sellers today. Reputable as they are, many huge cereal companies have been subject to product recalls over the years. Recalls have impacted cereals from lesser-known brands, too. Some of these recalls have been pretty serious.

The thing about product recalls is, they can happen to any company. No matter what scale a business operates on, if it sells misleading or contaminated goods to the public, a recall is necessary. The federal organizations that oversee food recalls are the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Like every other food you find at your local grocery store, breakfast cereal must meet federally-enforced regulations before entering the commercial market.

Most cereal companies have every intention of playing by the government's food safety rules, but businesses don't always operate as smoothly as they should. In nearly every case, cereal recalls can be traced back to problems in the manufacturing process. If a misstep occurs within the farms where the grain is grown, the factories where the ingredients are processed or the distribution chain moving the goods from place to place, the product's quality becomes compromised, making it potentially unsafe to consume. Recalls are massively expensive for companies and worrisome to consumers. These are the recalls that shook up the cereal aisle.